GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (September 7 to September 13)

Rockstar Games is all set to release the first GTA Online weekly update of September 2023, and data miners have already leaked several vital details. According to a recent post on GTA Forums by Spider-Vice, the gaming studio will add many new changes, bonus events, and discounts, along with two new vehicles for the Podium and Prize Ride.

The update is expected to go live on September 7, 2023, at around 2 am PST and will be in effect until September 13, 2023. Players can win the two new vehicles during this period free of cost.

Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Grotti Stinger GT and Vulcar Nebula Turbo as Podium and Prize Ride rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the September 7 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

As per Spider-Vice’s leak, Rockstar Games will reintroduce the Grotti Stinger GT and Vulcar Nebula Turbo as Podium and Prize Ride cars in the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update. Both these cars were previously removed from the game with the Summer 2023 DLC. However, you can acquire them again this week.

The Grotti Stinger GT can be won from the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort. However, winning the vehicle reward is tough, and luck plays a very crucial role. Nonetheless, you can use the GTA Online Podium vehicle winning trick to get the car this week.

The trick is very popular as it guarantees the Podium Car Reward on every spin. However, if you don’t win it on the first try, you can give it another go after 24 real-life hours.

GTA Online players can also win the Vulcar Nebula Turbo from the Los Santos Car Meet. The vehicle is listed as the Prize Ride reward for this week. While there are no easy tricks to win the car, you can get it by taking part in Los Santos Car Meet Series races and finishing in the top three positions for three days in a row.

Brief details about the Grotti Stinger GT and Vulcar Nebula Turbo

The Grotti Stinger GT is an underrated Sports Classics car, which is based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GTO. The in-game car has a unique aerodynamic design that can attract anyone’s attention on the street. Many fans were upset when Rockstar Games removed it from the game, and they're now looking forward to seeing it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo is also a Sports Classics car in GTA Online, but it has a simple boxy design. It is based on the real-life first-generation Volvo 242 two-door sedan. While it has no special features or abilities, you can heavily customize the car with the in-game options. It has a top speed of 101.00 mph or 162.54 km/h.

