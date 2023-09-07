5 GTA characters that left an everlasting impression

The GTA series includes many interesting characters that serve their purpose at various points in time. Rockstar Games introduces new ones with every installment, allowing players to learn about them while playing through the narrative. While most characters have been forgotten with time, some have left an everlasting impression. These characters are still adored by the community, who have been hoping for their comeback.

This article lists five characters from the GTA franchise that hold special places in their fans’ hearts.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 GTA characters that are still loved by fans

1) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters Rockstar Games ever created. He was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 5 and later became an important person of contact in GTA Online. He is a comical character in both games.

If you ever feel bored in the game, contact or hang out with Lamar for a witty dose of humor. Fans love him for his personality and the loyalty he shows towards Franklin Clinton and other characters.

Lamar can also be deemed “brave,” not hesitating to call Trevor a “crazy dude.” Many fans want Rockstar to add him to the upcoming title as well.

2) Carl “CJ” Johnson

Carl “CJ” Johnson is arguably the most popular character not only in the Grand Theft Auto franchise but in the video gaming industry. While he is the protagonist in GTA San Andreas, his appearance is not limited to the game. CJ has reportedly debuted in almost all modern titles through PC mods.

Whether the new Spider-Man title or the Hogwarts Legacy, fans and modders have brought CJ to every game as a playable character. He also holds a very respectable position in pop culture.

The Grove Street gangster is an idol for many GTA players and the gaming community will never let CJ's glory fade.

3) Big Smoke

Despite being a villain, Big Smoke has an everlasting impression on the playerbase. One of the main antagonists of San Andreas, many players despise him for backstabbing Carl “CJ” Johnson while posing as his friend. Still, the popular GTA character managed to win the hearts of many, before he was exposed.

Big Smoke has many insightful and funny dialogs in the game. However, his conversation with CJ while chasing the train in the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission and his order during the mission Drive-Thru are undoubtedly the most popular ones. This makes Big Smoke forever memorable.

4) Niko Bellic

While most GTA characters are either fun, rageful, or annoyed, Niko Bellic is a unique character who teaches players about the struggles of life and the miseries that come with it. His life story is filled with pain and sorrow, which did not leave him until the end of the story.

The GTA 4 character, the game's protagonist, has a dedicated fanbase that is moved by his pain and suffering. When you reach the end of the storyline, Niko will have two choices: let his girlfriend or Roman Bellic die. It is one of the most tragic ends of a Grand Theft Auto game, making fans respect Niko even more.

5) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is a character who draws mixed reactions from fans. While Story Mode players love his role, GTA Online players despise him for his intrusive and dominant nature. Still, he is undeniably one of the most important characters in the game.

Lester possesses a very high level of intelligence, which helped him become a millionaire despite his physical limitations. He is a computer geek and acts as a helping hand at times.

While it is uncertain whether or not he will return in Grand Theft Auto 6, players and fans would surely want to see his involvement.

