Rockstar Games reportedly clarified Joe Rogan's involvement in GTA 6, debunking the leaks circulating online

Many rumors have been spread online about Joe Rogan being in GTA 6. Website 9to5software has allegedly spoken to a Rockstar spokesperson about this, with the latter disconfirming that podcast host's involvement in the game. The original leak about him being in Grand Theft Auto's next installment was from a non-credible source.

For those unaware, the blog audioviser initially reported that the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) would be in GTA 6 via an article written on September 3, 2023. This website claimed that a source close to Rockstar Games told it that the JRE host would appear in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Joe Rogan will supposedly not be in GTA 6

Here is what 9to5software reported that a Rockstar Games spokesperson had told it:

"We can confirm that the rumors regarding Joe Rogan's presence in GTA 6 are false. There is no plan or intention to include Joe Rogan in the game."

It is worth noting that only 9to5software has reported a potential de-confirmation of this viral rumor. The exact Rockstar Games spokesperson was unnamed. If this report is true, that means there won't be any JRE episodes or anything else involving Joe in Grand Theft Auto's next game.

Note that there isn't any definitive proof one way or the other regarding his involvement in this upcoming title.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the JRE should know that his podcast was made exclusive to Spotify in 2020. This suggests it won't be in GTA 6, especially if this exclusivity deal gets extended past 2023. The podcast host is reportedly making $200 million on Spotify through this agreement.

There has been no announcement from Spotify about posting his episodes into video games like Grand Theft Auto 6.

Original rumor of the JRE being in Grand Theft Auto 6

Expand Tweet

The above rumor was the first viral tweet that kickstarted the recent trend of Joe supposedly being in Rockstar's next Grand Theft Auto game. Audioviser claimed:

"A trusted source close to Rockstar Games has revealed that the much-anticipated GTA 6 will feature episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" (JRE) as part of the in-game radio lineup."

This website then mentioned how Rockstar Games could include full episodes or just part of them on radio stations, befitting Grand Theft Auto 6's narrative. Many other sites then spread the rumor. Just note that all current leaks tied to proving or disproving the JRE being in Rockstar's next Grand Theft Auto game are one website's word against another.

Rockstar Games has not made a public announcement regarding the rumor yet.

Poll : Do you think Joe Rogan is going to be in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes