GTA 6 announcement reportedly happening this October 23 as per a new presumed leak

A new, fairly popular leaked voice note is making waves online suggesting a GTA 6 announcement could be happening on October 23. The date mentioned in this audio clip, shared on X by GTA 6 Spam, is presumably for 2023. However, no actual year was specified in this leak. However, it is vital to mention that the following clip might not be 100% true. The voice used in this post is Strauss Zelnick's, Take-Two Interactive's CEO.

There is a chance that the clip was AI-generated. Still, it is worth reporting something that is the most relevant GTA 6 news currently available. The full audio of the alleged announcement can be heard in the following Twitter/X post.

Supposed leaked video of a GTA 6 announcement planned for October 23

Expand Tweet

In case the above post gets taken down, here is a transcript of what Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, supposedly stated in a new leak:

"The plans for the next Grand Theft Auto game are set, and we expect Rockstar Games to be one of our labels that are expected to launch a new title in Fiscal 2025, which would, um, of course, be the next Grand Theft Auto that is set to be launched in Fiscal 2025. Um, uh, October 24 to be precise, actually."

In the next half of the clip, he states:

"And, um, an announcement is expected to be coming from Rockstar's side very soon this coming October 23, actually, and we do expect out of the many titles launching within Fiscal 2025, we expect a high percentage of that $8 billion in net bookings to come from the next Grand Theft Auto. So hopefully, everything goes as planned, and the strategy for VI goes the way we expect it to. And, yeah, that's pretty much all I have to say on my behalf."

As interesting as this leak is, several red flags that point to it possibly being fake.

Why this leaked GTA 6 announcement might be fake

Expand Tweet

Here is a short list of reasons why gamers might suspect this announcement to be fake:

AI voice generation: Modern technology allows anybody to easily replicate another human being's voice. That means Strauss Zelnick's voice could be used to say stuff he didn't actually say.

Modern technology allows anybody to easily replicate another human being's voice. That means Strauss Zelnick's voice could be used to say stuff he didn't actually say. Pronunciation of VI: Of all the strange oddities in this video leak, the weirdest one is Strauss Zelnick saying the game as "Vee-ai." An AI that reads a script may say it like that.

Of all the strange oddities in this video leak, the weirdest one is Strauss Zelnick saying the game as "Vee-ai." An AI that reads a script may say it like that. Strange release and announcement dates: The video states that GTA 6 comes out on October 24, yet Rockstar would announce the game on October 24? Rockstar Games has no recent precedence for first promoting a game and then launching it the next day.

All that said, there is always a possibility that the leaked clip could be true, no matter how slim it is.

Expand Tweet

Apparently, there are more leaked voice clips involving Strauss Zelnick saying stuff related to GTA 6. This article was solely for the supposed announcement of the game taking place on October 23. Gamers won't have to wait long to see if it was real or fake, especially since that date is about a month and a half away from when this video was allegedly leaked.

Poll : Do you think the audio leak is real? Yes No 0 votes