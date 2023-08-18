GTA 6 announcement is rumoured to happen this September or October, making 2024 release date a possibility

The buzz surrounding Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 keeps growing even though Rockstar Games releases regular updates for its 2013 title. The details of the upcoming game have been kept tightly under wraps by the developers, with bits and pieces of information surfacing online time and again, thanks to reputed insiders. However, it appears as though an official announcement might finally arrive in the coming months.

There have been reports suggesting that Rockstar could reveal the next game in the series later this year. As Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's 10th anniversary is also on the horizon, the American gaming studio might use the occasion to announce GTA 6's release date.

GTA 6 2024 release date a possibility with an announcement rumored to take place in September or October this year

Although September 2022's massive GTA 6 leaks provided fans with an unofficial first look at the title, Rockstar Games might finally make an official announcement in September or October 2023.

This timeframe regarding the sequel's reveal was also suggested by Tez2, one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto insiders, earlier in 2023. It was proposed that Rockstar could use Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's 10th anniversary to announce their next game, possibly via an in-game event.

However, there have also been hints dropped by official sources recently about Grand Theft Auto 6's release date. Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, held earnings calls in May and August 2023 and announced massive financial expectations for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) at both of these events.

Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has repeatedly asserted confidence in FY25 being one of their most successful periods ever. While neither Take-Two nor Strauss Zelnick revealed the reason behind such expectations, GTA 6 is probably the only worthy candidate for generating the anticipated $8bn Net Bookings revenue.

As FY25 should last from the majority of the calendar year 2024 to the initial few months of 2025, there is a big chance of the next Grand Theft Auto game coming out in 2024.

If that happens to be the case, Rockstar Games would likely announce the title officially in the coming months, keeping the time between then and its release for promotions and marketing.

Regardless of when Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, it has the potential to be one of the biggest games of all time. Lately, there have been several reports claiming that the GTA 6 budget could be around one billion dollars or even more.

As GTA 5 and Online have generated incredible revenue in the last decade, Rockstar Games has no shortage of financial resources. A big portion of that money could go into developing interesting elements for the sequel, such as the rumored GTA 6 facial recognition feature.

Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two as of yet, and these rumors must be taken with a grain of salt.

