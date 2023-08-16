GTA 6's leaked police chase gameplay footage resurfaces online, showing a glimpse of Rockstar's excellence

The police AI in GTA 6 has been a hot topic for many days now, and a recent video leak has disclosed Rockstar Games’ efforts to improve the upcoming gameplay. An X profile named GRAND THEFT AUTO VI posted a video that showed an intense chase scene between the protagonists and law enforcement.

It should be noted that the surfaced video is not new but rather one of those that was leaked in September 2022.

However, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the details in the clip. Although the video's aesthetics are identical to other leaked clips, there is no guarantee that it will be included in the final version.

Leaked GTA 6 clips shows Rockstar Games’ new police chase mechanism from the upcoming game

A screenshot of the leaked clip from the upcoming game (Image via X/GRAND THEFT AUTO VI)

The fan account posted the GTA 6 leaked video on August 4, 2023, along with many other clips. While most of them are taken down due to copyright infringement, this one showing a police chase is still online.

The 20-second-long clip showed Lucia, one of the rumored protagonists in the upcoming game, running away from cops while also shooting at them. The female character appeared to be crouching on the trunk of a truck that is driven by another character.

Two police SUVs started to chase the fleeing criminals, and Lucia started firing at them with what appeared to be an assault rifle. Although it is unconfirmed whether they hit the cars or not, one of them uncontrollably rammed a side pavement and rose high in the air.

However, it did not stop the police car at all, as it started chasing the characters again once it was back on four wheels. This level of police dedication is very rare in the current game as the AI prefers to despawn them and respawn new cop cars to stop the players.

This proves that Rockstar is actually implementing improved gameplay mechanics in the upcoming game. Fans also expect the same after the rumored GTA 6 budget leaked online.

However, some are worried about the GTA 6 facial recognition rumor, which was already debunked by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

Poll : Are you excited to challenge the new cop AI in GTA 6? Yes No 1 votes