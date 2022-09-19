GTA 6 leaks' hacker's identity has allegedly been confirmed

It is the second day of GTA 6 leaks and it looks like the hacker might have been identified as per a new report.

According to a tweet by video game enthusiast, Michael, the hacker behind the GTA 6 leaks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang as per Breach, an online hacker forum. The leader has reportedly been identified as a 16-year-old boy from the United Kingdom.

GTA 6 hacker might be the same person who was responsible for Uber and other security breaches

Michael @LegacyKillaHD BREAKING: An online hacker forum admin claims that the individual behind the GTA 6 & Uber hacks is none other than the leader of the Lapsus$ ransomware gang.



Reportedly, a 16 year old boy from the UK.



As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Michael reported that the hacker is claimed to be none other than the same individual who hacked Uber previously, according to the online hacker forum. He is reportedly a young boy from the UK, 16 years of age, and leader of the famous Lapsus$ ransomware gang.

The hacker also previously breached the security of some of the major companies in the world, including Nvidia, Ubisoft, and Microsoft, as reported by the source.

In a previous tweet, the source also reported that the teen's name is Arion, who goes online with names "White" or "Breachbase." Here’s the complete tweet:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD On the website Doxbin, hackers also claim the UK teen Arion (not including his full name) who goes by the online name "White" or "Breachbase" was responsible for the hack of GTA 6.



This is a huge piece of news as the hacker had previously threatened Rockstar Games stating that he could leak more data, but wanted to negotiate a deal with them.

More about the recent GTA 6 leak

Jason Schreier, a famous Bloomberg reporter, was one of the first to confirm all the leaks to be true, shaking the entire gaming industry. He stated that the whole situation is like a “nightmare for Rockstar Games."

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

Tom Henderson, a video game enthusiast and community insider, reported the incident, sharing a screenshot of the hacker’s post where the guilty stated that he has the source codes for both Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The hacker has updated the original post stating that he is "looking to negotiate a deal".



As of today, the hacker has leaked over 90 different clips showcasing various aspects of the upcoming game.

Even though he has shut down his Telegram account, for now, players have seen footage already, suggesting that the game will indeed be set in the beloved Vice City after all these years. They will be able to visit the iconic city based in Miami once again, but with a modernized look and feel to it.

Some footage also gave a glimpse of the two new protagonists, one male and one female. Apart from that, a lot of different features and animations of GTA 6 could be seen as well. These include the new and improved Weapon Wheel, character swapping, vehicle interior elements, driving mechanisms, weapon gameplay, and many more that players were not supposed to see.

Rockstar recently released a statement stating that they are disappointed with the current event, but are dedicated to building GTA 6 which they will introduce to fans when it is ready.

