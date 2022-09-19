GTA leaker claims he has source code for GTA 6, proposes deal with Rockstar Games and Take-Two

The news of the massive GTA 6 leak is making the rounds on the internet. However, there's been another development. The leaker is now trying to negotiate a deal with Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive, leveraging how they have access to vital assets associated with the upcoming title.
In a Twitter post made earlier today by Tom Henderson, a video game enthusiast and writer, the leaker is now trying to contact developers in an attempt to strike a deal with them, mentioning that they have the source code for two titles. The leaker has stated that he could release more data soon, as they are in possession of “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets.”
GTA 6 leaker is open to negotiating with Rockstar based on the source codes
As seen in the above post, the leaker has updated the original GTAForums post mentioning that he is “looking to negotiate a deal.” They also seemed to mention that they'd received over 3000 Telegram messages asking about the leaks and guided the developers on how to contact him.
The hacker has leaked over 90 clips related to GTA 6, sending the entire gaming industry into turmoil. This released content involved various in-game mechanisms that players were not supposed to see at all. The leaked footage was legit since it was verified by none other than the famous Bloomberg writer Jason Schreier.
The journalist also regarded the situation as a "nightmare for Rockstar Games" as it would disrupt work in the company for a while and might "lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility" for its employees. This is a serious situation that could see various repercussions.
While it remains to be seen how Rockstar deals with the situation. Here are some reactions to the whole ordeal from some of the most famous names in the gaming industry:
According to a YouTube video by TGG, the entire leak consists of 50 minutes of GTA 6 footage in total, giving various insights into the upcoming game.
The leaks confirmed the possibility of two playable protagonists in the game, one of them being a Latina female. Several clips also suggest that the upcoming title will be set in the fan-requested Vice City. In one video, a metro rail can be seen bearing the following words on it:
“Vice City Metro M…”
This suggests that players can expect their beloved Vice City to make a return, as previously reported by Jason Schreier in a Bloomberg article. Last July, he suggested that the upcoming game will feature a female playable protagonist, along with the Vice City map for players to enjoy.
Rockstar hasn’t commented officially regarding the massive leak as of now. That said, players can expect an official acknowledgment of the situation from the developers sooner or later.
