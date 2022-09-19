GTA leaker claims he has source code for GTA 6, proposes deal with Rockstar Games and Take-Two

The news of the massive GTA 6 leak is making the rounds on the internet. However, there's been another development. The leaker is now trying to negotiate a deal with Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive, leveraging how they have access to vital assets associated with the upcoming title.

In a Twitter post made earlier today by Tom Henderson, a video game enthusiast and writer, the leaker is now trying to contact developers in an attempt to strike a deal with them, mentioning that they have the source code for two titles. The leaker has stated that he could release more data soon, as they are in possession of “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets.”

GTA 6 leaker is open to negotiating with Rockstar based on the source codes

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The hacker has updated the original post stating that he is "looking to negotiate a deal".



As seen in the above post, the leaker has updated the original GTAForums post mentioning that he is “looking to negotiate a deal.” They also seemed to mention that they'd received over 3000 Telegram messages asking about the leaks and guided the developers on how to contact him.

The hacker has leaked over 90 clips related to GTA 6, sending the entire gaming industry into turmoil. This released content involved various in-game mechanisms that players were not supposed to see at all. The leaked footage was legit since it was verified by none other than the famous Bloomberg writer Jason Schreier.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

The journalist also regarded the situation as a "nightmare for Rockstar Games" as it would disrupt work in the company for a while and might "lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility" for its employees. This is a serious situation that could see various repercussions.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier To those who asked: There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it'll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while To those who asked: There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it'll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while

While it remains to be seen how Rockstar deals with the situation. Here are some reactions to the whole ordeal from some of the most famous names in the gaming industry:

Ben @videotech_ It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today.



I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone. It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today. I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD The GTA 6 Hacker is now attempting to blackmail Rockstar Games. Something I doubt works but the damage that could be inflicted by not engaging in conversation with the hacker could be catastrophic. What a mess of a situation. The GTA 6 Hacker is now attempting to blackmail Rockstar Games. Something I doubt works but the damage that could be inflicted by not engaging in conversation with the hacker could be catastrophic. What a mess of a situation.

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 Can’t help but feel a little sad after all the #GTA6 leaks tbh. Seeing an old development build that’s clearly far from finished has taken some of the excitement out of seeing the game for the first time. I know we’re all craving for info but nobody wins in this situation imo Can’t help but feel a little sad after all the #GTA6 leaks tbh. Seeing an old development build that’s clearly far from finished has taken some of the excitement out of seeing the game for the first time. I know we’re all craving for info but nobody wins in this situation imo

According to a YouTube video by TGG, the entire leak consists of 50 minutes of GTA 6 footage in total, giving various insights into the upcoming game.

The leaks confirmed the possibility of two playable protagonists in the game, one of them being a Latina female. Several clips also suggest that the upcoming title will be set in the fan-requested Vice City. In one video, a metro rail can be seen bearing the following words on it:

“Vice City Metro M…”

This suggests that players can expect their beloved Vice City to make a return, as previously reported by Jason Schreier in a Bloomberg article. Last July, he suggested that the upcoming game will feature a female playable protagonist, along with the Vice City map for players to enjoy.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Rockstar hasn’t commented officially regarding the massive leak as of now. That said, players can expect an official acknowledgment of the situation from the developers sooner or later.

