GTA 5 fans celebrate its 9 year anniversary today

GTA 5 has hit a milestone by entering its ninth year today, and fans are celebrating its anniversary today.

Fans have been paying homage to the game all over Twitter since this morning, and the celebration doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. The game was released on September 17, 2013, and since then it has been supported by developers, especially due to Grand Theft Auto Online being bundled with it.

This is a special moment as the game is still enjoyed by millions of players around the globe.

Fans celebrate the ninth-anniversary of GTA 5 on social media

TGG @TGGonYT GTA V is 9 years old today. I was 13 when I started playing, now I’m 36 and have a mortgage to pay off GTA V is 9 years old today. I was 13 when I started playing, now I’m 36 and have a mortgage to pay off https://t.co/NEqzDo8Eqq

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released almost a decade ago, making it one of the longest-running titles in the series. Fans have a lot of memories of the game, and they recently celebrated the title's ninth anniversary on social media.

A famous gamer, TGG, posted a picture of the game on Twitter and wrote how old they were when the game was released in 2013. They stated:

“GTA V is 9 years old today. I was 13 when I started playing."

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Fact: GTA V was released by Rockstar Games 9 years ago today (270 years in GTA time), and this building is still under construction. Fact: GTA V was released by Rockstar Games 9 years ago today (270 years in GTA time), and this building is still under construction. https://t.co/92WOcYfkG8

Another gaming enthusiast shared a humorous fact about an iconic building that has been under construction in the game for a long time. They stated the following in a tweet:

“Fact: GTA V was released by Rockstar Games 9 years ago today..., and this building is still under construction.”

Another famous gaming community member, John M, created an animated cover for the game on the occasion of its ninth-anniversary:

John M @JohnM90GTA



Happy birthday Grand Theft Auto V



@RockstarGames I had some fun animating the #GTAV Cover for its 9th anniversary, today!Happy birthday Grand Theft Auto V I had some fun animating the #GTAV Cover for its 9th anniversary, today!Happy birthday Grand Theft Auto V 💚@RockstarGames https://t.co/B8okDvSG8L

A member of the Rockstar Games community, Gaming Detective, also contributed to the celebration by sharing an amusing fact, stating:

“Today is the 9th anniversary of GTA 5. 3 rereleases and 2 console generations later and we still don’t have GTA 6”

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



3 rereleases and 2 console generations later and we still don’t have GTA 6 🙃



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAVI #GTA6 Today is the 9th anniversary of GTA 5.3 rereleases and 2 console generations later and we still don’t have GTA 6 🙃 Today is the 9th anniversary of GTA 5.3 rereleases and 2 console generations later and we still don’t have GTA 6 🙃#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAVI #GTA6 https://t.co/TLWnD7qbGR

Fans rejoiced with each other as they all recalled their best moments from the game.

Fan reactions

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the aforementioned posts on social media:

Austin Hassler @UnleashedImpala @that1detectiv3 I was 9 when I got it in 2013. I’ll be turning 19 this year @that1detectiv3 I was 9 when I got it in 2013. I’ll be turning 19 this year

Gwen 🌈🌏 @boredterran_ @TGGonYT same, i was 7 when it first came out, and now im retired and have 3 grandchildren @TGGonYT same, i was 7 when it first came out, and now im retired and have 3 grandchildren 😔😔😔

Just Mike 🏳️‍🌈 @jmnldb @TGGonYT I was 20 and excited. Now im Michael, just without the obnoxious kids and cheating wife @TGGonYT I was 20 and excited. Now im Michael, just without the obnoxious kids and cheating wife

Haydan Champion @ChampionHaydan @GTAVI_Countdown Omg I still got the gta5 limit addition bag it come in @GTAVI_Countdown Omg I still got the gta5 limit addition bag it come in

It’s amazing to see that fans all around the globe are celebrating such a popular game, even nine years after its release. While there is still no update from the developers on the upcoming title in the series, it seems like fans won’t have to wait long before they eventually announce it officially.

Fans might get the first hint about the upcoming title this October

A legendary insider, Tez2, has shared some exciting news about an upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online event that might give the first hint about the next game.

In a post on GTAForums, they broke the news by stating:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online.”

This implies something big is going to happen in the game next month. The source continued by saying:

"On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

According to them, the arrival of the stealth UFO might coincide with Rockstar giving news about the upcoming title in the series. They stated:

“Rockstar is cautious enough not to do that. But the hint may arrive within the tweet Rockstar will prepare to talk about the UFOs happening...”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



All players will receive the eCola Chute Bag, eCola Varsity jacket, and eCola Caps upon logging in to GTA Online this week: Diehard soda fans guzzled a ridiculous amount of cans over the past 3 weeks, and ultimately eCola fans outdrank the competition.All players will receive the eCola Chute Bag, eCola Varsity jacket, and eCola Caps upon logging in to GTA Online this week: rsg.ms/6babec2 Diehard soda fans guzzled a ridiculous amount of cans over the past 3 weeks, and ultimately eCola fans outdrank the competition.All players will receive the eCola Chute Bag, eCola Varsity jacket, and eCola Caps upon logging in to GTA Online this week: rsg.ms/6babec2 https://t.co/7xnA9XzNsS

It looks like the developers have big plans for the game next month. Fans are advised to take all the rumors and leaks with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed by the developers themselves. Whatever the future holds for the series, one can expect to know more about it very soon.

