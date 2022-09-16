New GTA Online Community Series details revealed by Rockstar Games

GTA Online has received a major update, allowing player-created Jobs to be featured in the game as part of the new Community Series. Going by Rockstar Games' latest Newswire post from six hours ago, it was announced that the title now features a brand-new Community Series, which consists of a curated playlist of the best player-created Jobs.

Starting today, gamers can play any of the seven available Races created by skilled GTA Online enthusiasts like ShelbyGR and many more while earning double rewards throughout the week.

New Community Series playlist showcases best player-created Jobs in GTA Online

As announced on Rockstar’s Newswire, the new Community Series is now playable by every GTA Online player regardless of the platform. Revealing more about the offering, the developers stated:

“The new Community Series celebrates the talented creators of the GTA Online community with a curated playlist of superbly constructed Jobs. Now available to launch from Legion Square, the first iteration of the Series features seven high-octane Races from skilled players such as ShelbyGR, EnigmaT1m, and more.”

Gamers can participate in any of the below-mentioned Races created by some of the most popular creators in GTA Online:

MAGIC BOX (xPROMETEOx-)

!_Dazerś Rally_! (DANGERAWESOMETOE)

Little Seoul Raceway (EnigmaT1m)

CRAZY GOLF RACE (ShelbyGR)

UP the Balloon (gomatako53)

13 Trees Crash Circle (teltow)

Terminal 66 (Streetmachine66)

Rockstar Games also confirmed that players will be seeing Jobs change periodically in the Community Series as the company will highlight more fan-favorite creations from around the globe. If players want to submit their creations directly, the developers encourage that decision. In this regard, they said:

“If you’ve created something special you believe to be worthy of the Community Series spotlight, tag it with #CommunitySeries on Social Club and Twitter — with a link to the Job so we can check it out.”

That’s not all; players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP by playing the Community Series throughout the week. They can also get a massive sum of $200,000 by participating in any three Community Series Jobs in the game. Gamers can either launch the Races by entering the corona available in Legion Square or by quickly accessing them from the options menu in the game:

Go to Online Select Jobs Click on Play Job Then, select Community Jobs Finally, go to Stunt Races and choose from the available Races

Rockstar has also added a Deathmatch Creator, using which players can build custom game types and modes. For starters, the developers have included six new Deathmatch modes created through the tool:

Big Shot Speed Kills Hot Swap Dead Head Sumo Crush Friendly Fire

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



A curated playlist of GTA Online Jobs from talented community creators including



Get 2X GTA$ and RP all week long, plus a GTA$200K bonus for playing any 3 Community Series Jobs: Introducing the new Community SeriesA curated playlist of GTA Online Jobs from talented community creators including @M_Joe_Hort @EnigmaT1m , and more.Get 2X GTA$ and RP all week long, plus a GTA$200K bonus for playing any 3 Community Series Jobs: rsg.ms/6babec2 Introducing the new Community Series A curated playlist of GTA Online Jobs from talented community creators including @M_Joe_Hort, @EnigmaT1m, and more.Get 2X GTA$ and RP all week long, plus a GTA$200K bonus for playing any 3 Community Series Jobs: rsg.ms/6babec2 https://t.co/wduy20kFmp

Rockstar Games has done a great job of keeping things exciting in the game. As fans are anticipating a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, the developers are trying their best to provide more reasons to play the current title with the new additions.

