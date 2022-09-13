GTA 5's Franklin and Michael visit real-life LS Customs

GTA actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno recently visited a real-life Los Santos Customs shop called Stretch’s Speed Shop California. Through a video shared on Twitter by Luke, the duo introduced the workers there and let the audience peek at a Solos ’64 Impala.

Luke and Fonteno are famous as the GTA duo of Michael De Santa and Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode.

The duo love GTA-like custom car shops

The Stretch’s Speed Shop California is heavily inspired by the Los Santos Customs of GTA 5.

Stretch’s Speed Shop is an independently owned and operated hot rod shop focused on delivering performance upgrades. The shop specializes in building and modernizing classic cars and resto-mods from 1950 to 1988. Their work ranges from modern engine swaps to essential maintenance and diagnostics.

While in the shop, Ned Luke urged viewers to invest in such artisanal workshops. Speaking to GTA fans, he said:

"I know you spend all your money on Los Santos Customs; you go in there and spend those GTA$. Get down here and spend some real dollars as they got some ………cars here."

Fans loved the appearance of the iconic duo in real life while staying in character. Responding to the post, a fan @projectsouryuu posted on Twitter:

“Glad to see you two are getting along with each other! And I can't wait to see the completion of Mr. Fonteno's Impala modification. Big love from Japan :D”

Another fan, @RedNitrate, wrote:

“Lester junior had me rolling… always great to see you guys together, your chemistry is unmatched.”

For fans, this was an absolute delight. The iconic duo visiting a custom shop was highly entertaining. The cast from GTA 5 will likely make a comeback for the sequel.

6 will feature two playable characters

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

According to a report by Bloomberg, the upcoming game might feature two playable protagonists, one of them being the series’ first female, Latina. The duo is expected to be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

The game will also reportedly have an ever-changing map based on Miami. With constant updates, the developers might expand the map over time, adding more missions and cities to explore.

The game is expected to be released between April 2023 and March 2024. However, it is difficult to pinpoint a timeframe for 6, given the delays. Fans should look for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games later this month. A steady drip of content throughout 2022 could also be a telltale sign.

