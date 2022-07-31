5 intriguing details revealed by GTA 6 leaks

After the recent success of GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises DLC, it looks like the momentum is on Rockstar’s side.

GTA 6 is a topic that trends nowadays, and rightly so. With so many leaks in the past and multiple new ones that came in this week, the topic of the series' next iteration is unavoidable now.

Thanks to a recent report by Bloomberg, players now know what to expect from the next major title by Rockstar, and it looks like the series is going to take a different turn this time.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

With that being said, let’s look at five gameplay details about GTA 6 that players should know about.

5 changes GTA 6 might bring to the franchise

1) Female protagonist

The Grand Theft Auto series has always been popular due to its engaging storyline, iconic characters, open-world gameplay, and its protagonists. So far, there have only been male main protagonists in its games, but it looks like things will change soon.

One of the most fascinating GTA 6 leaks is the possible inclusion of a female protagonist for the first time in franchise history. She appears to be Latina and would be playable alongside a male protagonist. Players should be able to swap between the two, a direct inspiration from Grand Theft Auto 5.

2) Duo storyline

The series always had a storyline based on only one protagonist and their life, until Grand Theft Auto 5 introduced three protagonists and told their story simultaneously.

There were mixed reactions to GTA 5’s interconnected storyline, however, it looks like Rockstar will go with having more than one protagonist once again. GTA 6's storyline will probably be based on a powerful duo of one female and one male, directly inspired by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. It will be interesting to see how Rockstar implements them in the story.

3) Vice City map

Rockstar always tries to include bigger maps in its games and that seems to be the case with Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. According to the report, the original plan was to make a huge map containing territories of both North and South America.

However, it looks like the plan has been scrapped in favor of a small fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas. If so, Vice City fans can rejoice as they have been waiting for the series to return to the Neon City for a long time.

4) Evolving map

Since the release of the first title in the GTA franchise, expanding the game area in one sitting has always been a focal point, especially for later games. However, that might not be the case this time.

According to a recent report, Rockstar wants to introduce a map that will evolve. With the success of Grand Theft Auto Online expansions, the plan is to add more missions as well as cities to make GTA 6’s map the first in the series to expand. It’ll be interesting to see how that will work out in its single-player mode.

5) New Online mode

The success of Grand Theft Auto Online has been noticed by Rockstar as the developers look to be working on their next iteration.

With the idea of an ever-evolving map and Vice City setting, an Online mode will be welcome for players who like to hustle and make a mark. Following in the same footsteps of Grand Theft Auto 5, the next title in the series might come bundled with a new online counterpart.

Rockstar also wants to tone down the world of Grand Theft Auto to make it more sensitive to today’s world. The removal of all transphobic jokes from the Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition is a sign that the company doesn’t want to cross severe lines.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Grand Theft Auto fans will still have to wait before they get their hands on the upcoming game. As per reports, the release date is still far away, scheduled to be between April 2023 and March 2024. Players should take all of the above hints with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar yet.

