How different might GTA 6 turn out from its predecessors?

New details have just been leaked about GTA 6 and it looks like the series is going to take a different direction this time.

The title has been a hot topic for a few years now and fans are anxiously waiting to learn new details about it. There have been leaks about GTA 6 in the past as well; however, players didn’t have any concrete details until now.

As reported by Bloomberg, Rockstar Games is really working towards the upcoming title and wants to leave no stone unturned.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

However, it looks like the developers might make it a bit different from past titles in the series. With that being said, let’s learn everything players should know about GTA 6 so far.

GTA 6 will make history with the first female protagonist in the series

Every title in the GTA series had only one major protagonist, except the latest Grand Theft Auto 5 which introduced three main characters in its story. Players can swap protagonists anytime throughout the game as it tells stories for all three of them.

For the first time in the history of the long-running series, players might be able to play as female protagonists. She seems to be a Latina and would be playable alongside another leading character. The power duo and their story is most likely inspired by the famous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Players should be able to swap between them, supposedly like GTA 5.

While Rockstar has recently removed transphobic jokes from Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced editions, the developers are likely to be cautious about not including such jokes again to avoid any sort of backlash. Players can expect a toned-down version of the game this time; however, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

GTA 6’s map will keep evolving over time

According to the report, there were plans to make the map design for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 to be huge. The original codename for the title, Project Americas, was supposed to have territories in both South and North America. It was supposed to be the most expansive Grand Theft Auto map to date.

However, it looks like the developers might have reduced the map size of the game, at least for its launch date. New plans suggest that the company is now focusing only on Vice Metropolis, the beloved Miami-based city.

The map will supposedly add new missions as well as cities periodically, getting bigger over time. If so, then this will be the first Grand Theft Auto game to have an ever-changing map.

The developers might have chosen this path so to lessen the burden on the creators. However, the map size at launch will still be big enough for players to enjoy, with more interior locations than any other title in the series previously. Vice City fans can rejoice as it looks like they are in for a treat.

Expected GTA 6 release date is still far away

The next major title in the Grand Theft Auto series has reportedly been in production since 2014 and was originally expected to be released by now. However, with the monumental success of Grand Theft Auto Online, the plans seem to have changed to work more on the upcoming game.

According to a recent report, the game is more likely to be released in Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year, April 2023 - March 2024. Players can expect the game during the holidays of 2023 if the reports seem to be true.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

Players should take all these reports with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar. With all these leaks and information popping up on the internet recently, they can expect an official announcement or a teaser from the developers soon.

