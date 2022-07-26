5 cars released with GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update, ranked

GTA Online's new summer DLC has finally been released, adding a lot of new content throughout the game.

Just like every other major DLC in the past, The Criminal Enterprises update is going to add a lot of cars this summer.

The exciting part is that it has already added five vehicles to the game on its first day. Car enthusiasts can rejoice as they are going to find some expected ones here as well as some brand new ones. With that being said, this article will take a look at the five cars added to GTA Online with the new update.

Top five cars added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises update

5) Corsita

The Corsita is a new addition to the Lampadati family. It is a two-door sports coupe, the design of which looks to be heavily inspired by real-life Maserati MC20. Its name is derived from the Corsican word Corsita, which means “Lane.”

When it comes to its performance, no specifications have been revealed yet. However, the car is capable of reaching good top speed and acceleration considering its vehicle class.

It is available to be purchased for $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport or for free for GTA+ members until August 31, 2022. Players can easily customize it at Los Santos Customs or store it in their Garages.

4) Torero XO

As expected previously, the open-world of GTA Online is going to be filled with thrills with the addition of the brand new Pegassi Torero XO. Its design seems to be based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach 2022 LPI.

The car looks gorgeous, especially with sleek-looking headlights and a cutting design. It has tons of customization options available, giving players the freedom to personalize it as much as possible. Like Corsita, it can also be stored in personal Garages or properties in the game. The vehicle is available to purchase for $2,890,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) LM87

The Benefactor LM87 is a two-door supercar added to the game with the update. It is a Group C Endurance race car, and the design seems to be inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz C11, especially its exhaust panel and straight-cut rear wheel well.

Its design seems to be a bit more grounded and boasts exceptional performances as players can expect from a race car. This is a great pick for players who hustle every day as professional racers in the game.

Like other cars on the list, this one can also be customized and stored in personal properties/garages. Players can pick this beast for $2,915,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Omnis e-GT

Next on the list is one that players spotted on Newswire, the Omnis e-GT, a four-door electric coupe. It is the creation of Obey, the German luxury automobile manufacturer. Its design and visual looks are inspired by the Audi e-Tron GT.

Like its real-world counterpart, it is supposed to run on an all-electric engine. It is one of the Imani Tech cars that can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Players can pick this magnificent and luxurious set of wheels for $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Greenwood

Finally, at number 1, it is the addition of a classic old-school Bravado Greenwood, a four-door muscle car. Its design is heavily inspired by real-life fourth generation Dodge Monaco.

The car is welcomed by muscle car enthusiasts as it provides solid performance too. Just like the Omnis e-GT, it’s another one of the Imani Tech vehicles and can help players avoid Homing Missile with its Missile Lock-on Jammer. It can also be turned into a remote-controlled vehicle in the game.

This classic powerhouse can be purchased for $1,465,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Rockstar has done a great job by introducing a variety of new cars in GTA Online so that there is something for everyone. Players can rest assured as the developers are not done with new vehicles as they will receive more cars this year.

