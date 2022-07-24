GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update's plot explained

Rockstar has surprised GTA fans with a new upcoming summer DLC, The Criminal Enterprises, which is set to bring new gameplay features.

With the new DLC for GTA Online, the developers seem to be inspired by real-life world events this time. The new update will allow players to become IAA agents as industry leaders are disrupting the economy and climate conditions in the game.

With gas prices soaring and heatwaves continuing to increase, it’s time to look at the Criminal Enterprise update plot in the game.

Exploring GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises' plot

Instead of focusing on the futuristic aspect with the Doomsday update, Rockstar is instead focusing on a grounded storyline this time. Temperatures are breaking records and gas prices are at an all-time high in the game. The people of the city are affected except for big business tycoons who are getting exceptionally wealthy in these times.

Oil and gas suppliers are making serious money in the game and everybody wants to take advantage of the situation.

The official Rockstar Newswire stated:

“The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, retail supply chains are in turmoil, and to top it off a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.”

These chaotic situations have alerted the International Affairs Agency (IAA), which is destined to find out who’s behind all of this. Its suspect is none other than the corrupt Duggan petrochemical family, who are supposedly behind turning the system for their good.

Players will help IAA and Agent ULP investigate the situation with new Operation Paper Trail, which they can engage in with three other players.

“Executives, Bikers, Nightclub Owners, and Gunrunners are making the most of the chaotic conditions. Meanwhile, the sudden spike at the pumps has caught the attention of the IAA, who suspect that the corrupt Duggan petrochemical family is rigging the system in their favor, and they’re going to need you to help them put the pieces together.” – Rockstar added.

It seems that someone in GTA Online’s government cares about the welfare of the people of Los Santos.

What it will bring for GTA Online players

Every hustler in GTA Online will get more GTA$ payouts and businesses will earn more profits than ever before.

Apart from the above-mentioned IAA Contact Missions, The Criminal Enterprises update will allow Executives, Gunrunners, Bikers, and Nightclub Owners to take advantage of the crisis and earn more by adding more content for everybody:

Executives - New delivery side missions, two new Special Cargo Source Missions, and the ability to add additional cargo.

New delivery side missions, two new Special Cargo Source Missions, and the ability to add additional cargo. Gunrunners - Daily delivery mission, two new Resupply Missions, and the ability to increase research progress from the road.

Daily delivery mission, two new Resupply Missions, and the ability to increase research progress from the road. Bikers - Ability to customize and sell clients’ bikes, two new Clubhouse Contracts, and a new Bar Resupply Mission.

Ability to customize and sell clients’ bikes, two new Clubhouse Contracts, and a new Bar Resupply Mission. Nightclub Owners - Ability to launch Club Management directly from a call, eject troublemakers from the club, escort VIPs to safe locations, and two new Club Management missions.

Players are also going to get a lot of new vehicles, including two new Imani-tech enabled vehicles, Tuner vehicles, an HSW variant of an existing classic vehicle, and a brand new ride later this summer.

As promised, the Oppressor Mk2 is finally going to get a nerf as requested by fans for a long time. Looking at the trailer of the update, it seems players will be able to race on Cayo Perico island, with the added possibility of free roaming.

Rockstar also stated that it's dedicated to providing weekly updates to keep the game fresh and give players a variety of experiences in the future too. The new GTA Online update will launch on July 26 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

