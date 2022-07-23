GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update: Rockstar reveals details on all increased payouts

New details related to GTA Online’s upcoming update have been shared by Rockstar, bringing more clarity on the gameplay changes.

Since confirming the update, Rockstar has promised to overhaul the gameplay by implementing a host of changes. One of the major ones is the increased GTA$ payouts across several activities.

The Criminal Enterprises update will reward players for their time and love by changing the payout system. Let’s learn more about the payout-related changes coming to GTA Online in this article.

New update for GTA Online will reward players with more GTA$

1) Races and Adversary Modes

Rockstar is going to increase the basic payouts for all standard Race types available in the game. All of the racing community will receive up to 50% more GTA$, thanks to the update.

Moreover, the total prize pool money for Premium Races will be increased, allowing those who finish fourth or below in these races to earn payouts as well. The update will also increase Adversary Modes’ payout by an average of 50%, allowing players to hustle in these modes and increase their bank.

2) Heists

The update will bring a solid change to the payout for each heist available in the game. All Heist Setup missions will reward 50% more payout. It will also:

Increase the minimum cut for Finals to 15%

Reduce the Heist Setup fee to GTA$25K

Here’s a list of Heist Finals that will reward players with an additional payout of 75%:

The Humane Labs Raid

The Fleeca Job

Series A Funding Finale

The Prison Break Finale

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

Here’s a list of all the Heist Finals that will reward players with an additional 50% payout:

The Doomsday Heist: Act I

The Doomsday Heist: Act II

The Doomsday Heist: Act III

The Pacific Standard Job Finale

All Heists will now have the same cooldown timer for 48 minutes in real life or one in-game day. Solo players enjoying The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will have to wait three in-game days before they can start again.

3) Organization and MC Members

As promised, criminal careers for Bodyguards, MC Members, and Associates will also be rewarded with more GTA$ payouts than before. Here’s exactly what will change in the game:

Basic salaries for these entrepreneurs will be doubled

Increased payout for MC Members doing Sell Missions

Payouts for Associated and Bodyguards for doing Sell Missions

Reduced fees to rename Organizations

4) First-time payout boosts

The update will provide players with first-time payout boosts for all the Criminal Careers in the game, including all CEOs, MC Presidents, and VIPs too. Here’s a brief list of first-time payouts:

For Gunrunners, research speeds and production speeds will triple until the completion of the first Sell Mission.

The general speed of generating stock by Bikers businesses will be increased by 3X until the completion of the first Sell Mission.

All Business Battles Good for Nightclub Owners will provide triple the amount until the completion of the first Sell Mission.

Executives will now get a 3X payout when they start their journey with the Export Mixed Goods Sell Mission.

Players will be able to earn double the rewards for every first Sell Mission for the above-listed businesses.

5) Limited-time payout boosts

Apart from the first-time payout boosts listed above, Rockstar’s upcoming update will also provide limited-time double rewards for VIPS, MC Presidents, and CEOs too. These include:

Motorcycle Club Work

Club Challenges

Clubhouse Contracts

Members Challenges

VIP Work

Rockstar has assured players that all payout increases can be stacked up with the ongoing weekly bonuses. This will boost players’ earnings and help them in their daily hustle in the game.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

It looks like Rockstar has made a huge comeback with the help of GTA Online's new update. The Criminal Enterprises update will launch on July 26 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far