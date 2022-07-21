GTA Online Criminal Enterprises upgrades criminal careers for Executives, Bikers, Nightclub Owners, and Gunrunners

New details related to the upcoming GTA Online DLC update have just been revealed by Rockstar. It will bring many new gameplay elements to players.

A new trailer has been revealed showcasing a glimpse of the upcoming summer content for the game. In the official Newswire, Rockstar stated that it will bring exciting new and exciting updates for all kinds of entrepreneurs. This includes players who hustle with criminal careers of Executives, Bikers, Nightclub Owners, or Gunrunners.

With that being said, let’s look at all the new content coming for these four businesses with the upcoming The Criminal Enterprises update.

GTA Online’s new DLC will add content for different businesses

1) Executives

Players who hustle in the game as Executives will notice a few new things, including a new staff member named Lupe in their Executive Office, and the ability to get additional Special Cargo. Here is a list of things that are coming to them:

New side gig where players can deliver Special Cargo shipments to the docks every day

Two new Special Cargo missions

This will allow players to gather more Special Cargos than ever before, which they can then sell for a higher price.

2) Bikers

Players who own Clubhouses with Custom Bike Shops will get a free upgrade which will allow them to modify clients’ bikes and deliver them, just like the Auto Shops for cars. Here’s everything coming up for Bikers in GTA Online:

Two new Clubhouse Contracts

Bar Resupply mission to earn extra income

A plethora of customization options will be available to modify the bikes. Players will be able to earn more income than ever before with the inclusion of such additional content.

3) Gunrunners

Players who run the Gunrunner business are getting a treat from Rockstar. The upcoming update will allow them to complete a daily delivery mission where they’ll need to deliver weapons to a designated Ammu-Nation and earn additional income.

They will also get two brand new Resupply Missions which will help them in stocking their Bunker faster. Resupply Missions will be able to launch directly while on the road instead of waiting. Players will also be able to source data from well-armed markers and increase their research progress in GTA Online.

4) Nightclub Owners

Finally, players who hustle in the game as Nightclub Owners will now be able to contact Yohan and take missions from him to source Goods. They will also be able to call Tony to directly launch Club Management instead of logging into the computer.

Players will also be treated to the addition of two brand new Club Management missions which will add a variety to the roster. While inside the club, they will also be able to drop VIPs to a designated safe location or eject troublemakers to maintain the vibes in it.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

Rockstar has also promised to bring some gameplay changes and additonal features in GTA Online with the update, including the long-awaited nerf to the Oppressor Mk II. The Criminal Enterprises update will launch on July 26 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

