What is director mode in GTA 5? Step-by-step guide

Although GTA 5 was released in 2013, it is still enjoyed by millions of players globally due to its diversity of experiences.

The game has lots of features that keep users invested in it for a long time. One such feature that they love is none other than the newly introduced Director Mode.

This gameplay mode was first introduced in the game’s PC version but was later added to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One iterations as part of the Freemode Events Update.

Everything about GTA 5’s Director Mode

The Director Mode gives gamers a new way to interact with GTA 5 as they have never seen it before. It provides ultimate control over the title and its elements that they can customize according to their own will. It acts like a movie that players can direct, hence the name.

In the Director Mode, players can select a single actor from 17 categories and control them in a customized free-mode map. Here’s the list of the different categories available in it:

Costumes Beach Bumps Animals Downtown Gangs Laborers Military Heist Characters Online Characters Special Characters Story Characters Professionals Sports Uptown Transport Vagrants Emergency Services

Users can only unlock some actors in the Director Mode after completing story missions. They receive a notification message in-game whenever a new character gets unlocked.

There is also an option to cycle through different outfits of the characters available in it. Some NPCs can even be changed in the menu.

Among all the creative freedom the mode offers, there’s also a restriction of not being able to remove any mask worn by an actor or other face-obscuring accessories.

How can players access the Director Mode in GTA 5?

Here are numerous ways players can access the Director Mode in GTA 5:

The Interaction Menu Rockstar Editor menu Calling “Acting Up” on mobile phone

Once gamers select any of the three options, they get a casting menu to choose an actor of their choice, along with other necessary elements to narrate their scenes or story. Here’s a complete list of all the elements available in the Director Mode:

Weather

Time of the Day

Wanted Status

Vehicle Density

Invincibility

Flaming Bullets

Explosive Melee

Explosive Bullets

Slidey Cars

Super Jump

Clear Area

Low Gravity

Restricted Areas

Pedestrian Density

Once players select their actors and elements, they can create a whole scene with the help of an in-built dialog preset for their chosen actors. They can also swap actors using the Quick Switch option and don’t have to return to the casting menu.

Once everything is in place, users can start recording their directed sequence by pressing the trigger button. They can record up to 40 seconds of the scenario, after which they need to start again. This helps create small and entertaining scenarios which players can then share.

The Rockstar Editor can help gamers edit the clips and customize them according to players’ preferences.

Readers should note that the Director Mode is unavailable when in a vehicle, wanted, or active in a mission.

Lastly, Director Mode in GTA 5 is an excellent example of how developers can be creative while adding game features. Individuals love it and can spend their time messing around with the gameplay mode while they wait anxiously for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

