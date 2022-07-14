5 changes that the next GTA Online update will bring

Rockstar Games has announced a new GTA Online summer DLC update which will bring new features and gameplay changes to the game.

Players all around the globe have been waiting for a major update for quite some time. They received the famous Los Santos Car Meet DLC last summer, which reignited underground car culture in the game. Most recently, GTA Online fans were treated to The Contract DLC, which brought fan favorites Franklin Clinton and Dr. Dre together in a new adventure.

Players have loved these updates and Rockstar's support for the game since its release. That's why their expectations have been high for what's next for the title. With that being said, let's look at five major changes that the update will bring.

GTA Online's next update includes missions, nerfs, and more

5) New IAA Contact Missions

On Newswire, Rockstar confirmed that the upcoming platform will act as an expansion of the Criminal Careers of Bikers, Gunrunners, Executives, and Nightclub Owners.

Players will also get new content after a long time, including a set of Contact Missions that will allow them to act as special IAA field operatives in the game.

4) Oppressor Mk2 nerf

Rockstar has finally listened to a longstanding fan request regarding the famous Oppressor Mk2 hoverbike. The upcoming update will nerf the vehicle for good after all these years.

According to Rockstar, the update will reduce some of the over-powered features of the hoverbike. These include the effectiveness of its homing missiles as well as several countermeasures available on the vehicle.

3) Increased payouts

One of the most interesting gameplay changes coming into the game is the increased amount of rewards and payouts. This is Rockstar’s way of rewarding players for their time.

With the new update, players will be able to earn increased GTA$ payouts throughout the game, regardless of what game mode they want to play with. This will give them more freedom to play what they like in the game and hustle faster.

2) Better co-op rewards

Apart from regular increased payouts, players who play cooperatively will also get increased rewards. Rockstar wants to encourage as well as reward players for continuing to play the co-op mode.

Players who play Associates, Bodyguards, and MC Members will get increased payouts with the new update. They will also be able to earn increased GTA$ payouts for participating in various in-game activities such as Adversary Modes, Races, and select Heist Finales.

1) Dedicated support

GTA Online was released in 2013, and it has since been heavily supported by Rockstar by way of has received numerous updates.

As stated on their Newswire, the developers are committed to supporting the game for a longer period of time. Players can expect to see specially curated seasonal events, community challenges, additional bonuses as well as gifts and other surprises that will keep the game fresh and dynamic.

Rockstar has thanked the community for their support and love for all their titles over the years. The developers have also encouraged players to provide feedback to improve the game even further.

Lastly, GTA Online will receive new updates across all the platforms the game is available on, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as last-gen consoles. Players can expect an update within the next few weeks. Rockstar also stated that they are now fully focused on the next installment in the GTA series as they want to exceed players' expectations.

