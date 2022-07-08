GTA Online summer update to include Contact Missions where players can be IAA agents

GTA Online will finally get a new major content update thanks to Rockstar Games, including adding new IAA Contact Missions and more.

Players have been waiting for a new summer DLC update to see what new things are in store. Last year, they got the famous Los Santos Car Meet DLC, which reintroduced the car culture in the title’s gameplay.

Users are once again getting new content this time. After months of silence, Rockstar finally broke the ice and released an official statement on July 7 regarding the game’s future.

New IAA Contact Mission to be added to GTA Online

According to Rockstar’s official Newswire, the title will get a new overhaul update in just a few short weeks across all the available platforms.

One of the major new things to be added is a new set of Contact Missions where gamers can become IAA agents. These new missions will present an opportunity to play as special IAA field operatives and investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.

The update will act as an expansion upon the Criminal Careers of Bikers, Executives, Nightclub Owners, and Gunrunners.

This is a massive piece of news for players waiting for new missions to be added for quite a long time. Rockstar said in its statement:

“In just a few short weeks, a new update is coming to GTA Online on all platforms that will expand upon the Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner — alongside a set of Contact Missions that presents the opportunity to be sworn in as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.”

What else is GTA Online going to get this summer?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

Apart from the addition of the new set of Contact Missions, users will see lots of changes in its core gameplay. Here are some of the main points Rockstar mentioned to add to the game:

Increased GTA$ payouts throughout the game

Increased GTA$ payouts across a variety of cooperative activities

A nerf to the homing missiles as well as countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II

A more accessible way to access armor and snacks

The ability to access Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions

The developer also thanked the community for their love and support throughout the years as they committed to supporting the game regularly with new content. This includes specially curated seasonal events, community challenges, additional bonuses, gifts, and lots of other surprises for players to get shortly.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: Utilize your Arcade property (or get one for 40% off this week) to case The Diamond Casino & Resort’s vault for an increased chance of snagging Diamonds.Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/e63c65a Utilize your Arcade property (or get one for 40% off this week) to case The Diamond Casino & Resort’s vault for an increased chance of snagging Diamonds.Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/e63c65a https://t.co/RXwT0jy7nN

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is not on the horizon anytime soon, it’s the best time to make the most out of the game as the developers have ensured to keep the open world of Los Santos as dynamic and unpredictable as ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far