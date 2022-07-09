Is GTA Online summer update coming to all platforms?

GTA Online is finally getting a new major content update from Rockstar Games this summer, bringing new features and changes to its core gameplay mechanisms.

Users have been waiting for the new DLC for quite some time, demanding new aspects and gameplay changes. Last year, fans got everyone’s favorite LS Car Meet DLC for GTA Online, which reignited their love of car culture in the game.

After months of silence from Rockstar, the developers finally broke the ice and released an official statement on July 7 about the upcoming summer update across all platforms.

New content coming in GTA Online with summer update – PlayStation, Xbox & PC

According to the official Newswire by Rockstar, GTA Online is getting a significant overhaul update across all the platforms the game is available on in just a few short weeks.

One of the major things coming into the title is the addition of new Contact Missions, where gamers can play as a special IAA field operative and investigate a budding criminal conspiracy. The update will also serve as an expansion for the Criminal Careers of Bikers, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners in the game.

It will also bring some huge gameplay changes. Rockstar is implementing one of the long-requested nerfs to the Oppressor Mk II. The vehicle is considered overpowered by the community due to its homing missiles and countermeasures on it.

The patch will reduce the effectiveness of both of its features to offer more fair gameplay for players to enjoy.

Rockstar will also increase GTA$ payouts throughout the title to reward players for their time. The payouts will be increased regardless of what they choose to do.

The developers believe this will allow users more freedom to do what they like in the game and hustle faster.

Rockstar has also committed to continue bringing curated seasonal events, new community challenges, and additional bonuses and gifts to the title. Gamers can expect other surprises as the publishers want to keep Los Santos as dynamic and unpredictable as ever.

What is Rockstar’s plan for upcoming GTA title?

The company is shifting its focus from Red Dead Online to focus on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. On Newswire, the developers stated the following:

“Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more developmental resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be — and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online.”

There won’t be any new major themed updates in Red Dead Online like in previous years, and Rockstar will only be building upon the existing modes but adding new Telegram Missions this year. The title will receive seasonal social events as well as improvements in the overall gameplay experience:

“Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements — plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment — we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity via the Newswire and beyond.”

Lastly, Rockstar thanked the GTA Online and Red Dead Online communities for their continued support and dedication throughout all these years.

