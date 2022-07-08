GTA Online summer update to increase GTA$ payouts on races, adversary modes, and some heist finales

Rockstar Games has finally broken its silence regarding GTA Online's long-awaited summer DLC update.

Players have been waiting for the patch to see what the publisher has in store for them as they expect new things to be added to the game. Last summer, the developers reintroduced the car culture by adding the Los Santos Car Meet update, which users have loved ever since.

After months of silence, fans finally got an official statement from Rockstar, which gave insights about the upcoming massive changes in-game.

Rockstar to increase GTA$ payouts throughout game

According to the official Rockstar Newswire, GTA Online will receive a new update in just a few short weeks for all platforms.

One of the significant changes it is bringing into the game is the increased payouts. Gamers will get an increased GTA$ payout throughout the title, regardless of what they choose to do.

This includes all the activities, missions, businesses, and heists available for them, no matter the platform they are playing on. It is excellent news for players as Rockstar is finally rewarding them for their time and support throughout all these years.

Moreover, if users are playing the game as Associates, Bodyguards, or MC Members, they will get an increased payout too. The developer claimed to have done this to encourage and reward the game's cooperative aspect.

Gamers also get increased payouts across many activities in the game, including select Heist Finals, Adversary Modes, and Races.

What else is coming to Grand Theft Auto Online in the near future?

Rockstar has thanked the community for everything they have put into the game and have committed to introducing new things into the game.

Here are some new things to be added to the game with the update:

Expansion upon the Criminal Careers of Executives, Gunrunners, Bikers, and Nightclub Owners.

A new set of IAA Contact Missions

A nerf to the homing missiles and countermeasures on the Oppressor Mk II

A more convenient way to access armor and snacks

A better way to access Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions

Rockstar has also confirmed some new curated seasonal events, community challenges, and additional challenges to keep getting added to the title. Players can surely expect surprises to come along the way as the developer is fully committed to keeping the game fresh and Los Santos as unpredictable and dynamic as possible.

To conclude, fans can still enjoy the open world of GTA Online with the continuous support of Rockstar as they wait anxiously for Grand Theft Auto 6.

