5 lowriders in GTA Online that are worth buying

GTA Online has many different types of vehicles available to players. Some of the fan-favorites among them are lowriders, a type of vehicle whose ground clearance or suspension is modified, mostly with hydraulics, enabling it stay as low to the ground as possible.

Players love these vehicles for their sleek looks as well as their ability to show off the hydraulics. However, with a plethora of such vehicles available for purchase, players often get confused about which one to pick. This article looks at the top five lowriders in the game that players should know about.

Top 5 lowriders in GTA Online and their price, performance, and more

5) Tornado Custom

At number five, it is the Declasse Tornado Custom, a 2-door lowrider introduced in GTA Online with the Lowrider: Custom Classics update. It is a lowrider variant of the classic Tornado and retains much of its original design.

Its underside features a visible hydraulic bar and a shorter exhaust setup. As far as performance goes, the vehicle is powered by a beefy V8 engine mated to a 4-speed rear-wheel drivetrain, and its salient characteristics include its handling and top speed.

The Declasse Tornado Custom can be added to the garage and personalized in any way possible, adding more to its already appealing visual presentation. Players can easily convert their standard Tornado to Tornado Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $375,000.

4) Sabre Custom

Next on the list is the Declasse Sabre Custom, a 2-door lowrider-style muscle car introduced in GTA Online as part of the Lowriders: Custom Classics update. Being a lowrider variant of the Sabre Turbo, it also retains most of its design, including the rear and front fascias.

The vehicle is powered by a 550-ci turbocharged V8 engine with a 5-speed semi-auto gearbox in rear-wheel-drive setup, and has significantly improved over its standard version in terms of speed. With its lowrider mechanism, it handles imperfections on the ground flawlessly and makes things such as railroad tracks and sidewalks pretty easy to tackle.

The vehicle can be converted from the Sabre Turbo for $490,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

3) Primo Custom

At number three is the Albany Primo Custom, a 4-door lowrider featured in GTA Online with the Lowriders update. It’s a lowrider variant of the classic Primo, which players already love.

The vehicle retains its original design with only minor visual changes. When it comes to performance, it is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with four double-barrel carburetors. Although its performance has not improved much, its charm and beauty makes it one of the best sedan lowriders in the game.

Players can convert their standard Primo into a Primo Custom at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $400,000.

2) Slamvan Custom

Next on the list is none other than the Vapid Slamvan Custom, a 2-door custom pick-up truck featured in GTA Online with the Lowriders: Custom Classics update. It’s a lowrider version of the Slamvan with only minor visual changes, hence the name.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a customized V8 engine with four double-barrel carburetors, producing the same sounds as the standard one. With improved braking capabilities along with lowered height stability, it is one of the best lowrider pick-up trucks available in the game. Players love it due to the customization options available for the vehicle.

Slamvan Custom can be converted from Slamvan for $415,000 at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

1) Voodoo Custom

Finally, at number one, it is the legendary Voodoo Custom by Declasse, a 2-door lowrider introduced in GTA Online with the Lowriders update. Being a lowrider variant of everyone’s favorite Voodoo, the car retains most of the original design.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a medium-displacement V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an FR layout. It has significantly improved top speed, acceleration, and braking power over its standard variant and is considered one of the best lowriders due to the plethora of customizing options available for it.

Players can bring their standard Voodoo to Benny’s Original Motor Works and convert it into a Voodoo Custom for $420,000.

Rockstar Games has done a great job of introducing lowriders in GTA Online, as each one of these vehicles elevates the visual presentation and esthetic of the cars they're based on. Players can pick any of the vehicles listed above to rule the streets of Los Santos.

