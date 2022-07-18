How to glitch fight in GTA Online on the PS4

GTA Online is one of the best-selling GTA games of all time, mainly due to the freedom it provides to the players playing the game in a shared lobby.

This freedom allows players to do virtually anything in Freemode, a sandbox for GTA Online. However, it can quickly turn hostile for no reason, as players often go around throwing punches at others in the lobby, and there is not much anybody can do about it.

Additionally, there is a glitch in the game that allows players to throw punches at a constant rate. These fights are most commonly known as glitch fights. This article will cover everything players should know about glitch fights in the game.

Everything players should know about glitch fights in GTA Online

It is not a new phenomenon for players to find glitches in the PS4 version of GTA Online and use them to their advantage. They have been exploiting these tricks and glitches in the game for a long time now. Some glitches help players win podium vehicles over and over, while some give them an advantage in delivery missions.

One such glitch allows players to throw punches or sprint punches at another player at a rapid rate. Fans of the game call it a glitch fight, and it is one of the most commonly used glitches in the game, especially in Freemode. The glitch happens when players don’t let the punch animation finish and throw another punch in rapid succession.

Step-by-step guide for Glitch fight in GTA Online on PS4

There are a lot of ways to perform a glitch fight in GTA Online; however, only a few methods are easy enough to pull off in the game. Here are some of the easiest and most effective ways to perform a glitch fight in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Regular Glitch Fighting:

Hold the 'X' button down when nearby another player While holding 'X', press 'R2' three times quickly Take a quick pause Repeat step 2

Lock-On Glitch Fighting:

Hold 'L2' when approaching another player Let go of the 'L2' for a second Press 'R2' three times quickly Repeat step 2 and so on

L2 Glitch Fighting:

Hold 'L2' when approaching another player Let go of the 'L2' for a second Hold the 'X' button down Press 'R2' once and throw a single punch Hold 'R2' along with the 'X' button quickly Press 'L3' three-time quickly Take a pause Repeat step 6

All the above-mentioned tricks can be used to perform glitch fights with other players in Freemode of the game. However, there is one more popular method that works only in player-created game modes, such as Parkour.

Here’s what players need to do to pull it off:

Tap the 'X' button rapidly to sprint toward the target Press the 'R2' and 'X' buttons at the same time Keep pressing both at a rapid rate Repeat it until the enemy gets eliminated

Players can practice all of these glitch fighting tricks in the Director Mode of GTA 5 Online before trying them on real players.

The open world of Los Santos is filled with glitches and bugs that players like to take advantage of in the game. However, it doesn’t take too long for Rockstar to spot these glitches and fix them with regular updates. For now, players can still wreak havoc in Los Santos as they wait anxiously for the upcoming mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, supposedly named Grand Theft Auto 6.

