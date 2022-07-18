5 cheats in GTA Vice City that always come in handy

Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise is known for its famous cheat codes that give players an advantage and make the series more entertaining and enjoyable.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is the fifth installment in the series and was released two decades ago. However, players still love the game due to its iconic cheat codes, helping them wreak havoc on the streets of Vice City.

These cheats can be enabled anytime in the game with button/key inputs. With so many of them available, it’s good to know the most useful ones amongst them. With that being said, let’s look at five of the most useful cheat codes in the game in this article.

Top 5 useful cheats in GTA Vice City that players should know

5) Full Health

At number 5, it is the famous Full Health cheat code that replenishes players’ health in GTA Vice City, hence the name. It replenishes players’ health even when driving a vehicle, which ends up fixing the said vehicle as well. It is one of the most important cheat codes if players want to complete the game with ease.

Here is how to access it according to different platforms:

PC: ASPIRINE

PS4/PS5: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X: RB, RT, LB, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

4) Weapon Set 3

Next on the list is the Weapon Set 3 cheat code, which gives players a pre-set of weapons in quick seconds. It gives players a set of advanced and most useful weapons in the game. These include the Chainsaw, .357, Grenades, S.P.A.S. 12, M4, MP5, .308 Sniper, and Minigun.

Players can use this deadly arsenal of weapons to complete many missions in the game without breaking a sweat.

Here’s how to access it:

PC: NUTTERTOOLS

PS4/PS5: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X: RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

3) Spawn Tank

At number 3, it is the cheat code that gives players the most lethal vehicle in GTA Vice City, the Rhino. The military tank is capable of blasting through almost anything and can withstand a lot of damage easily.

Players can spawn a Rhino anytime they want, even on missions, which makes it one of the most useful vehicles at times.

Here’s how players can get themselves a new tank:

PC: PANZER

PS4/PS5: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X: B, B, LB, B (x3), LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

2) Full Armor

Next on the list is a full armor cheat code that replenishes players’ Body Armor, hence the name. The armor protects players’ health against specific forms of damage.

With the help of this cheat code, players can always keep their armor bar to maximum, even while completing missions, making it one of the most useful cheats on the list.

Here’s how to access it in the game:

PC: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

PS4/PS5: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X: RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

1) Remove Wanted Level

Finally, we have the most often used cheat code in GTA Vice City, the Remove Wanted Level. It instantly removes all the stars from the Wanted level. This helps players get rid of cops in the game, no matter the crime.

The cheat code also works in most missions in the game, which makes it one of the most helpful cheats of all time.

Players can easily access it via:

PC: LEAVEMEALONE

PS4/PS5: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox One/Xbox Series S|X: RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

With the help of the aforementioned cheats, players can experience GTA Vice City like never before. There are a lot of options available for the game which give players different advantages and provides newer experiences to the classic story of Tommy Vercetti.

Rockstar will most likely cherish this trend and introduce cheats for the upcoming mainline entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, supposedly called GTA 6.

