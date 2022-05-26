5 GTA Vice City characters who should return in GTA 6

The GTA franchise has always relied on a cast of intriguing characters to make the storyline more compelling and entertaining.

It is rumored that the next GTA installment, GTA 6, may include parts of Vice City. Gamers haven't visited that best-liked locale ever since the 2006 prequel, Vice City Stories. And while it's far from certain, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rockstar Games revisit the neon-soaked shores of Vice City in the next game.

On that note, let's look at the following five GTA Vice City characters that should make an appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6.

These GTA Vice City characters need to make a return in GTA 6

5) Mercedez Cortez

Throughout Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Cortez is depicted as a prospective love interest for the main protagonist; however, the potential relationship was never pursued beyond a few teasing exchanges, while numerous phone calls between the two were removed from the final game.

Fans assume she may have proceeded down a dark path and might now be the owner or madam of some shady place in the city. Players will want to see Mercedes come back in some capacity in the next game.

4) Umberto Robina

Robina, the leader of Los Cabrones (also known as the Cubans), meets Tommy, the protagonist of Vice City, and requests his aid in wiping out the Haitian gang. He is portrayed as a very huge and noisy character in the game and is also well known for being voiced by Danny Trejo. The character leads a crime syndicate from the counter of a café.

Players believe that he would still be at the top of the Cuban gang hierarchy if it were to return. Even though there is no strong possibility, enthusiasts believe he might come back to the series in the next game.

3) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is a character who appears as the deuteragonist in Vice City (set in 1986) and as a prominent character in San Andreas (set in 1992). Also, in Vice City Stories (set in 1984), he is referenced, but he hasn’t been seen since.

While some fans believe Ken stayed and retired in San Andreas, others believe he returned to Vice City to resume his legal career. If this is really the case and reports of GTA 6 being set in Vice City true, it would be fantastic to pay this old buddy a visit.

2) Phil Cassidy

Cassidy initially assisted players with the bank heist for the Malibu Club in Vice City. Phil’s supporters believe he is tough enough to be as wacky as his younger self, albeit with one arm. He even returned 15 years later to Grand Theft Auto 3, owning a weapons store with his distinctive missing arm.

Without a doubt, many players would want to see Phil Cassidy return to GTA 6 since he is one of the strangest and most amusing characters in Vice City.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Vercetti is still one of the most fascinating protagonists even today. Tommy is the primary character who many veterans consider to be their favorite, thanks to his blue Hawaiian shirt and Goodfellas-inspired accent. Ray Liotta, best known for his performance in the film Goodfellas, brought Tommy to life.

Being a fan-favorite character for so long, it only seems logical that fans would want to see Tommy Vercetti in the next game. This is why he deserves to be at the top of this list.

Even if it was only for a brief cameo, fans would welcome Tommy's reappearance.

What has been confirmed about GTA 6 so far?

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 is in production, putting an end to years of rumors and conjecture in the fan community. The announcement was made in February 2022, with Rockstar declaring that the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game was not just happening but "well underway." For a game as hyped and awaited as it is, Rockstar's announcement via a blog post was quite subdued.

However, it was essentially simply a formal affirmation of something that everyone already knew was going on. GTA 6 was likely in development for years, with reports in April 2020 mentioning that a "new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series" was in the initial stages of development. While Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the next game is in the works, no date has been set for its release.

To sum it up, players all around the globe are enthusiastically hoping for elements of Vice City to make their presence known in GTA 6. Unfortunately, the only thing known right now is that the game is in development.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh