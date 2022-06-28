5 Easter eggs in GTA Vice City that still amuses players

Rockstar's GTA series has been notoriously humourous with Easter Eggs in games, including the iconic GTA Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, also commonly abbreviated as Vice City, is a video game developed by Rockstar North. It is the fifth installment in the series set in Florida in 1986, with Tommy Vercetti as the main protagonist.

GTA Vice City is the first GTA game to have top-notch Easter Eggs and citations. An Easter Egg is an intentional surprise or gift placed into the game, and it is always a blast for the players to find. That said, let's look at the top five Easter Eggs present in GTA Vice City that still amuses the players after all these years.

These Easter eggs are now GTA Vice City legacy

5) The Secret Egg

At number 5, we have the legendary Easter egg room players love to this date. Players can locate an easter egg in the window of an unnamed building next to the helipad on the roof of the VCN building.

Players are required to jump off the helipad and into the building next to it to get there. They have to go through the wall and then land in the room.

It is one of the easiest locations to access, and the Easter egg is absurdly enough displayed in plain sight as a big chocolate egg on a podium with the clear words “Happy Easter” written on it. As outlandish as it is, a literal Easter egg is one of the best Easter Eggs in GTA Vice City, and the fans love it.

4) Cement Shoes

Next on the list is the Cement Shoes easter egg in the game. Players will need to search for the same around the shore of Leaf Links near the Downtown area, requiring a boat. Players will have to look underwater from the boat until they catch a glimpse of two fat men wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the sea.

The hypothesis behind these cement men is interesting in this specific location. The way these obese men are disposed of can be recognized as the traditional way the mafia used to get rid of bodies. Fans jokingly called this with the idiom "Sleeping with the fishes" to refer to this poor sap.

3) Steven Mulholland

Another Easter Egg present in the game is Steven Mulholland, one of the bizarre ones as well. Players can find the gravestone "Steven Mulholland R.I.P" in the window of Funeraria Romero. Players have to go behind the building until they find four graves, with one having a skeleton in it with only one arm. This is Steve Mulholland's grave.

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City both share their locations and stories. Fans find it entertaining that it is linked to the connection between Vice City and San Andreas and that Steven is a map designer for both games. The same location was shared in both versions, but Vice City has made some additional improvements.

2) Shooting At The Moon

At number 2, it is the Shooting At The Moon Easter egg. Players can find this Easter Egg with what the name suggests, aim and shoot the moon. At night, they will need to use a sniper rifle with ammo to shoot and change the size of the moon. The moon will fluctuate to enlarge three times before it returns to its original size.

What makes it so incredible is that it can be completed at any location in the game. The mission and its execution are amusing, with the prospect of shooting the moon with a rifle and the moon changing its size. Given how easy it is to complete, fans like it a lot. This Easter egg can also be found in GTA 3 and San Andreas.

1) Submarine

Lastly, it is the Submarine Easter egg in the game. Players may find easter eggs in both the locations of the two submarines in GTA Vice City. The first submarine can be discovered off the coast, north of North Point Mall, and players can get there by boat. The second location is Vice City Junkyard in Little Haiti, which also holds a submarine wreck.

The fun part of both these places is the mystery behind these submarines. Players question what they are doing here as there are no such pilotable vehicles in Vice City. The mystery continues to this date.

The Grand Theft Auto series continues to stay a treat for players, and with the addition of these Easter eggs, it keeps players feeling amused and lighthearted. Players can also expect the same kind of humorous Easter Eggs in the upcoming game.

