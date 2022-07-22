5 unique vehicles that GTA 6 should definitely include

The GTA series has never shied away from re-introducing classic vehicles into its newer games, which is evident with Grand Theft Auto 5 having many returning vehicles.

With Rockstar Games confirming work on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, supposedly named GTA 6, it won't be surprising if they decide to include some of the fans' beloved vehicles.

There are many vehicles they can add to their next masterpiece, and players are excited about the reveal.

Five unique vehicles GTA 6 should include: History, performance, and more

5) Submersible

In GTA 5 and its online counterpart, Rockstar introduced Submersible, a civilian sub-aquatic vehicle. The real-life PC-12 Perry inspires it. Some of its highlighted features are:

Bubble-like window in front

Tube metal caging on the body

Two lights at the front

Two ballast pontoons

Controllable vertical rudder

On the performance side, it is powered by an electric motor on the vehicle's single ducted propeller. It can go as deep as 492 ft, which is insane.

This was the first-time users could use a vehicle underwater, as it was not available in previous games. They would love to see it again in the upcoming GTA 6.

4) Splitz-6 ATV

In Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, gamers can drive the Splitz-6 ATV, a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It's a 6-wheeler amphibious ATV, taking design cues from Amphicat ATV.

It's a novelty vehicle that can travel on both land and water, with its highlighted features being:

Unique design

Small windshield

Single seat capacity

Six Wheels

While the vehicle doesn't help much, it is still one of the most unique rides that deserve one more appearance. With rumors that the upcoming GTA 6 is set in Vice City, this seems like the perfect opportunity for the developers to include it.

3) Deluxo

Next on the list is Deluxo, a 2-door sports car that has appeared in GTA Vice City, Vice City Stories, and GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist.

It's famous mainly due to its design being inspired by the real-life DeLorean DMC-12. It's easily distinguished by its compact design and outstanding performance.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, the vehicle can fly and switch between Hover/Flyer modes whenever players want. The series' fans recognize Deluxo instantly and know that they can rely on this beast.

It makes sense if Rockstar also includes Deluxo in the next title in the series due to its iconic status, even if it is not with the flying capability. Still, a standard variant of the car is much welcome.

2) Hotknife

Hotknife is a unique vehicle introduced first in GTA San Andreas by Rockstar, then later in Grand Theft Auto 5. It's a custom 2-door hotrod inspired by the early 1930s Ford Model cars.

It is a must-have car in San Andreas because it is the only Hot Rod available, and users love to store it in their garages in the game. It handles pretty well both off-road and on-road.

This ride is seemingly powered by a V8 engine in both titles, making its performance outstanding at times. It is fully customizable in the HD universe, a feature not available in San Andreas.

With Rockstar's history of re-introducing fan-favorite vehicles into their newer games, it only makes sense to include this hot rod in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

1) BF Injection

At number 1 is the good old famous Injection, known as BF Injection. It's a 2-door dune buggy and off-road coupe that has appeared in almost all GTA games in the 3D Universe and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Over time, its design has changed drastically, with the latest iteration that seems to be inspired by the real-life 1963 VW Fusca Buggy. On the performance side, the vehicle always packs pretty good acceleration combined with decent top speed and can be driven off-road flawlessly.

One of its highlighted features is its superb handling, which allows gamers to take sharp turns without much effort. With so much history with this vehicle and fans' love for it, Rockstar should include it in the upcoming mainline title in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

