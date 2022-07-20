Is the Granger 3600LX worth buying in GTA Online?

GTA Online has added a lot of cars to its vast catalogue of vehicles since its release in 2013. The Granger 3600LX is one such vehicle that was added to GTA Online as part of the Contract update released on 15 December 2021.

It is a four-door civilian SUV with a capacity of eight, including a driver, four passengers hanging on the sides, and three cab passengers. However, with so many vehicles present in the game today, players often wonder if it is worth buying in 2022. With that being said, this article will attempt to explain everything there is to know about Granger 3600LX.

Granger 3600LX in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

Granger 3600LX is made by Declasse, a GTA Online automobile manufacturer inspired by Chevrolet. The design of the car is heavily inspired by the 11th generation Chevrolet Suburban. However, there are some changes to it, such as the following:

The headlights are not as powerful

The bottom tab on its sides and tail lights have arrangements altered

The side trim and grille are based on the fourth-generation Cadillac Escalade

Other features of the car are as follows:

Its front side is designed to have a butch profile, though it is pointed in shape

The rear end features a huge windscreen in the top half and a solid panel in the lower half

The interiors have large aircon units and smaller units on the outer edges

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a powerful single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in an extremely stable 4X4 layout. Its engine sound is quite similar to that of the Bodhi and the BeeJay XL.

The vehicle provides players the ability to drive it remotely if modified with a Remote Control Unit, similar to RC Bandito. In such instances, the camera remains fixed to first-person view.

The vehicle can be equipped with two different kinds of weapons in GTA Online:

Machine Guns: It can be equipped with two powerful front-facing machine guns which can be operated by the driver.

Slick Proximity Mines: It also has the option to install Slick Proximity Mines which helps passing vehicles to lose control by bursting a large amount of oil in their paths.

The Declasse Granger 3600LX can be purchased for $1,380,000 - $1,035,000 from the in-game Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Should you purchase the Granger 3600LX in 2022?

The Declasse Granger 3600LX is considered to be a powerhouse for its class in GTA Online. Though it has a relatively soft suspension, it is very easy to control and players do not have to worry much about understeering or oversteering. The vehicle provides the ability to use Light Machine Guns and Assault Rifles while being driven, making it one of the best drive-by vehicles in the game.

On the negative side, the vehicle lacks any significant top speed or acceleration due to its size and weight. It exhibits poor agility both at high and low speeds, which makes it even more sluggish.

The vehicle comes with bullet-resistant windows that are supposed to handle up to 15 rounds before being shattered. However, it has been found that the window frames sometimes do not detect collisions. which defeats the whole purpose.

With only a few features being offered at this price range, one should avoid purchasing the vehicle in 2022 until it is on discount or podium. They can instead opt for other vehicles that can cost less than Granger 3600LX but provide more features and advantages to wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

