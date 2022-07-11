Calico GTF in GTA Online: One of the best tuners to buy

GTA Online has received many updates since its release, which have added new vehicles to the game, including the famous Los Santos Car Meet patch.

The update reignited the car culture among fans by introducing so many tuner cars in the open world of Los Santos. The Calico GTF is one such vehicle introduced into GTA Online with the patch.

Everything about Calico GTF in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more

Manufactured by the Japanese automotive company Karin, it is a 3-door sports liftback featured in GTA Online. The car is primarily inspired by the 6th generation Toyota Celica with design cues from the 5th generation Celica. The front end strongly looks like the Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205.

The car's front end is predominated by a wide mesh intake along with black dividers. It also has a smaller intake beside it and a central number plate in the center, partially covering the central intake.

The sides of the vehicle are very basic, denoted by the flat wheel arches and the body lines confirming the skirting area. Its rear side consists of a small boot with a spoiler, a dedicated number plate section, and a silver badge above it.

The car has the same dial set in its interiors, along with other features similar to cars like the Serrano, Coquette, and the Habenero, featuring the Karin logo on the horn cap.

When it comes to its performance side, the Calico GTF seems to be powered by an Inline-6 engine which has a single pod filter on the inlet manifold, a badge of which states it to be a 2.0L turbocharged engine.

The engine is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the car in an AWD layout (52% rear, 48% front). Its grumbling engine sound resembles that of the Sultan Classic and Sultan RS.

The tuner car is available for $1,995,000 to $1,496,250 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in the game.

Why is Calico GTF considered one of the best tuners in-game?

Being a tuner car in GTA Online, the Calico GTF shares similar characteristics to the Sultan Classic regarding core performance. It boasts phenomenal top speed and acceleration that no other tuner can match.

The car has a maximum top speed of 121.25 mph, which makes it one of the fastest and quickest in its class. Players can rocket off it at the starting line and hard charge to its top speed in no time, thanks to the vehicle's AWD drivetrain.

If users fully upgrade the vehicle, it can go toe-to-toe with most of the supercars available in the game, especially in terms of straight-line and handling capabilities. When in the rain or on wet surfaces, the ride is very stable, making it a top choice for wet races in GTA Online.

To conclude, the Calico GTF is a brilliant car with substantial characteristics that gamers should try and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

