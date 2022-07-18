How to win the GTA Online podium car every time on the PS4 and PS5

GTA Online has a wide variety of in-game activities for players to stay invested in the game for a long time. One such activity is to try their luck on the Lucky Wheel installed in The Diamond Casino & Resort.

It is a type of gambling introduced in the game as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. With each Rockstar weekly update, players get a chance to win a brand new car every time. Once players win the car, they generally need to wait for the next update as the car cannot be won twice. However, there’s a glitch that helps players win a podium car every time they spin the Lucky Wheel on the PS4 or PS5. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Lucky Wheel and the recent glitch that players should know about.

A brief summary of the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online

As the name suggests, the Lucky Wheel is one of the most straightforward gambling methods available to players at the casino.

To get started, players need to pay a one-time standard casino membership fee of $500. Once that is paid, players can freely spin the wheel once every 24 hours in real life. To spin the wheel, players simply need to walk to the front of the wheel and spin it to get rewards on the basis of the marked spot the wheel stops on.

When it comes to rewards, players can win different kinds of prizes. As there are a total of 20 spots on the wheel, each of the prizes has only a 5% chance of being gifted to players. This is why players only have a small chance of getting the featured podium vehicle every time they spin the wheel.

What are the chances of getting a podium vehicle in the Lucky Wheel?

The podium vehicle rotates after every weekly update from GTA Online. If players win a vehicle, they just need to select where they want the car to be delivered and it will be delivered to the selected property automatically. Once they win, the podium will be empty for players who have won it with one character before the next update.

If a player lands the vehicle prize again after winning it previously in the same week, he/she will be rewarded with 20,000 RP instead.

In rare instances where the event “week” is longer than a week, just like the most recent one, the podium vehicle prize reappears after 7 days of winning it for the first time. This means that players can possibly win it a second time.

However, thanks to a recent glitch, PlayStation players can win the vehicle every time they spin the whel using a simple trick.

New glitch allows PlayStation users to win the podium car every time

Players who play GTA Online on the PS4 and PS5 can use a simple trick to win the podium vehicle every time they spin the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online. Here’s what they need to do:

Go to The Diamond Casino & Resort Stand in front of the Lucky Wheel Press the highlighted button to get ready to spin it Rotate the Left Analog Stick doing a 9 to 6 movement

Once players follow the pattern correctly, the wheel should stop exactly at the podium vehicle, awarding players another set of wheels in GTA Online. Players should quickly select a delivery location before the vehicle disappears.

Once players select the delivery location and confirm it, a pop-up message will appear on the screen:

“Congratulations! You won the podium vehicle.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

Currently, this is one of the neatest and easiest glitches to do in GTA Online. Players should note that it won’t take long for Rockstar to notice the glitch and fix it via regular updates. Until then, players can surely take advantage of it and make a collection of podium vehicles in the game.

