Hydra in GTA: San Andreas vs GTA Online - How different are they?

GTA Online’s open world is filled with a variety of different vehicles, including a lot of fresh ones as well as some classics. Hydra is one such vehicle, having appeared in both Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto Online.

It is a military attack jet with Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) capabilities, which players love to fly and wreak havoc with in both games. However, each title has its own take on the vehicle and players may notice a few changes between the two versions. With that said, this article takes a brief look at Hydra and how it differs between the two games.

Everything players need to know about Hydra in GTA Series

1) Hydra in GTA: San Andreas

In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the Hydra seems to be based on the British Aerospace Harrier II, a famous VTOL fighter jet. Some of its designs resemble the F-16 Fighting Falcon too, including its air intake as well as cockpit.

Some of the most noticeable things about the aircraft are as follows:

The narrow nose in the front

Large intake below the front nose

Glass canopy swinging to the right of it

The vehicle is only available in a dark gray color and players cannot change it. It also has roundels of the USAF (United States Air Force) on each of its wings.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a single turbojet engine. It is considered to be one of the most preferred aircraft in the game due to its agility, speed, and weapons capabilities.

Here’s a list of weapons the aircraft is equipped with:

Heat-seeking Missiles: The vehicle can lock on to vehicles and fire accurate heat-seeking missiles individually.

Rockets: It is equipped with two powerful unguided rockets on each side of the wing.

Countermeasures: It can deviate incoming heat-seeking missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

Before flying the Hydra in the game, players first need to unlock it. In the final act of the story, during the “Vertical Bird” mission, they get access to the high-tech jet . Once players complete the mission, they can get the jet spawned in the Verdant Meadows airfield, from where they can use it.

2) Hydra in GTA Online

For long-term fans of the series, it is quite easy to instantly notice a few changes in the Grand Theft Auto Online version of the Hydra, even though it is heavily based on British Aerospace Harrier II as well:

The vertical fins, nose, and horizontal stabilizers look like those of the F-35 Lightning II.

The cockpit and the integrated control panel seem to be inspired by the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The air intake, rotatable exhaust nozzles, and side air holes are all based on the AV-8B.

The interiors look like that of the P-996 LAZER.

Manufactured by Mammoth in GTA Online, the aircraft is much bulkier compared to the one present in San Andreas, and only comes in a light gray color with a digital camo livery on it.

On the performance side, the GTA Online Hydra is also powered by a single turbojet engine equipped with a reheat/afterburner. It boasts a staggering top speed of 160 knots — 210 knots while flying horizontally — and has lower acceleration and maneuverability, while durable armor protects players from damage.

Here’s a list of all the weapons the aircraft comes with:

Cannon: It is equipped with extremely powerful dual-explosive cannons that can annihilate most enemies.

Missiles: It is capable of firing missiles both with and without lock-ons, making it one of the deadliest weapons if used correctly.

Players can purchase the aircraft in the game for $3,000,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Both versions of the Hydra are quite capable and provide different experiences in the two games. Whether players are helping CJ in GTA: San Andreas or hustling in Grand Theft Auto Online, they can pick up the Hydra and wreak havoc.

