5 best quotes from Carl "CJ" Johnson in GTA San Andreas

GTA series is considered one of the best open-world video game series mainly due to their open worlds, storylines, and characters.

One of the most popular characters in the entire franchise is none other than the legendary Carl “CJ” Johnson — the main protagonist of GTA San Andreas.

The game was released back in 2004 and has been loved by players all around the globe ever since. The story is an emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. CJ's character is complex and gives many iconic quotes throughout the game, establishing him as one of the best protagonists in the GTA series.

5 quotes from GTA San Andreas that prove CJ is the best protagonist so far

1) “Officer, untie me this instant!”

GTA San Andreas is famous for its storytelling, which involves a lot of crimes, violent things, and an open world ready to wreak havoc. The world is cruel and corruption is everywhere; however, our protagonist doesn’t stay quiet about the injustice.

When Officer Tenpenny handcuffs CJ in the game, the protagonist tells him to stop it. He knows it won’t help, but he’ll at least be vocal about it.

2) “Lady, I’m a God fearin’, peace lovin’ man of the people.”

The series often has a comedic aspect to each of its games; however, that’s not always the case with CJ. Even though the protagonist knows a few jokes, he is rather sarcastic when it comes to a few things.

If CJ upsets a woman on the street and she says something to him or starts yelling in fear, he replies sarcastically with this line. Carl can be many things no matter how players play the game; however, this line makes it clear that he is not a man who loves peace and is ready to take on whoever ends up on his wrong side.

3) “Grove Street. Home. At least it used to be until I f***ed everything up.”

Grove Street is one of the most famous and iconic locations of all of the titles in the franchise, and Rockstar Games brought it back to Grand Theft Auto 5 too. The setting of a GTA title hasn’t always been important to its protagonist. Liberty City was not Niko’s home, Claude was quiet, and Tommy didn’t have an impactful connection with Vice City.

This line makes it very clear that Grove Street is indeed his home, as soon as he gives this iconic speech. This single line also serves as the backstory of what he has done in the past which makes him feel guilty. This makes the location, as well as the protagonist, quite important.

4) “Don’t blame me, blame society.”

Since the release of Grand Theft Auto 3 in 2001, the series has come under fire due to the s*xual and violent nature of the titles. People have criticized the series, and often blame it for real-world crimes.

CJ in San Andreas carries out some horrible and criminal acts and his line here signifies that he is unapologetic about everything he does. The fact that he blames society for his actions is a clever callback to the controversial history of the series.

5) “Ah, S**t, here we go again.”

This is one of the most iconic and famous quotes in the entirety of San Andreas. Here, CJ is just expressing his thoughts that life is about to get rough once again.

The line fits perfectly with the tone of the game's story, which once again signifies that Carl already knew the near future and prepared himself mentally for it.

The line is also iconic due to the large number of memes about it. Over the years, players have used the line for any nostalgic moment, which adds to the impact it has had on the community, having become synonymous with CJ himself.

CJ will no doubt go into history as one of the most customizable, in-depth, and best protagonists in the entire GTA series. This is the perfect time to play Grand Theft Auto San Andreas once again as Rockstar is fully focused on the upcoming title in the series.

