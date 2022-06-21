How to get jetpack in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas has many memorable moments, one of which is traveling with a jetpack. It provides portability unlike any other in the game.

The jetpack is a prototype created in the US military's underground lab in Area 69 in-game. It allows GTA San Andreas players directional control using two omnidirectional nozzle-like jets that provide thrust.

Using a jetpack makes users invulnerable to crashing into walls or moving vehicles, falling, landing on top of a moving helicopter, and other dangers. They can use one-handed weapons like The Pistol, TEC 9, Micro-SMG, and Sawn-off Shotgun while using the jetpack.

Equipping jetpack in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition — Complete guide

GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition is an updated version of the original game included in the trilogy.

Like the latter, there's a story mission called "The Black Project," which must be completed to get the jetpack. It is one of the main story missions where the protagonist Carl Johnson (CJ) raids Area 69 to bring "The Black Project" for the Truth.

Here are some important instructions that need to be followed to complete the mission with ease:

The mission can only be started between 20.00 and 06.00.

Carl has to maintain the weight limit to complete the task. Being overweight will lead to the failure of the mission. It should be 60% or less than that.

Avoid searchlight and don't shoot more than two people, as it'll increase the risk of being spotted.

Use thermal goggles given by The Truth to see in the dark.

Collect the key card and open the door to the Black Project.

Once CJ finds the Black Project, he must escape using a jetpack and land deep in the canyons.

After completing this mission successfully, players need to finish the Green Goo mission, where CJ uses the jetpack again to attack a military train. Once completed, the jetpack gets unlocked and respawned at Verdant Meadows.

Alternative method to equipping jetpack in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition

Cheat codes are the easiest way to eliminate any problems in the Grand Theft Auto games. There are many helpful cheat codes for GTA San Andreas to access almost everything in the game.

Among these codes, one allows users to avail of a jetpack instantly. Different consoles have different cheat codes, as listed below:

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, RightXbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right

PC: Rocketman

Nintendo Switch: L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right

The above-stated method might be an easy way to get the jetpack, but gamers should note that if this code is used in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, the game's achievement system will be disabled.

The second option seems relatively straightforward but has the disadvantage of disabling the achievement system. In contrast, the first option can be time-taking but challenging and will unlock the jetpack as a reward which also adds to the user's achievement.

