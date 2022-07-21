Why Victor Vance is the noblest hero in the GTA series?

The GTA series has always been famous for its engaging storylines, characters, and, more importantly, the protagonists who run the show. Rockstar has done a great job when it comes to introducing memorable protagonists into their games, as each one of them has his own personality and uniqueness.

While most GTA protagonists are hot-headed, ruthless, or straightforward madmen, Victor Vance is slightly different. He is the kind, honest, and noblest hero in the entire series. Here's everything players need to know about Victor.

Everything to know about Victor Vance – Events of GTA Vice City Stories

Victor Vance, otherwise known as “Vic,” is a character who appears with a minor role in GTA Vice City but plays as the protagonist in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories.

He is a former soldier looking to earn money and support his dysfunctional family. When stationed in Vice City, he was convinced to get involved with drug dealings to make more money. Even though his morals were strictly against drugs, he agreed to it because of his superior, Jerry Martinez.

However, when Martinez later betrayed him, he decided to fully embrace the darker side. He then started working as a henchman for various gangs and drug dealers to earn a livelihood. He decided to build his own criminal empire, named the Vance Crime Family, and become one of the most powerful figures in Vice City’s underworld.

He took his revenge by the end of the game, where he eventually killed Martinez and decided to retire from criminal life forever. However, he got involved in the drug dealing business again after two years, where he died in a shooting and started the Vice City arc.

A brief about Victor Vance’s noble personality in GTA Vice City Stories

Victor Vance is a strict and demanding person when it comes to the wrong things he unwillingly does. He never liked being involved in drug smuggling as he believed it could easily destroy one’s life. He knows his morals and doesn’t use them willingly, just like CJ from GTA San Andreas.

He has muscles, a dark complexion, and an American accent, further building upon his personality.

He is thoughtful about others and even gets a bit short-tempered when he sees his brother Lance’s foolish actions. Even though he is a man with a cold-blooded heart to his enemies, he is always a caring personality toward his loved ones. He puts others before him, which is why players love the character so much.

In Vice City Stories, he developed romantic feelings for Louise and started protecting her at any cost. He also made some close friends on his journey and always provided a helping hand to them. Phil Cassidy, Reni, and Umberto Robina all helped him in his battle against Martinez and the Mendez brothers.

Although he never admits he cares for his brother Lance due to some differences, he always thinks about his welfare and helps him whenever needed. His love for his brother Pete is unmistakable, as Pete was the reason he joined the military to pay his medical bills.

All this proves that he has a kind heart and a noble personality, something which not many protagonists can have in common.

Finally, among all the GTA protagonists players have seen in the series so far, Victor Vance takes the spot as the noble one. With rumors of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title having multiple protagonists again, it would be nice to see one of them be a noble character who is against unnecessary violence and crimes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

