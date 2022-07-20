Top 5 GTA protagonists ranked according to ruthlessness

GTA by Rockstar Games is a long-running video game series quite famous for its story, gameplay, open-world, and characters.

Protagonists have always been integral to storytelling, and GTA’s are no different. Each protagonist has a back story and way of handling matters.

As titles in GTA are filled with acts of violence, characters are bound to be ruthless.

Five most heartless protagonists in GTA

5) Carl “CJ” Johnson (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

At number 5 is the legend himself, Carl “CJ” Johnson, the protagonist of none other than the famous GTA San Andreas. He is the second-in-command of the Grove Street Families gang in the title.

CJ is one of the most likable protagonists of all time, but some of his actions make him legit ruthless. The mission of taking revenge on a construction worker for hitting his sister and burying him alive is one of his most brutal acts.

He brings down the whole construction site with it, signifying his darker side too.

4) Tommy Vercetti (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City)

Next on the list is the iconic Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City. He was the first protagonist in the series with a voice actor, none other than the late movie actor Ray Liotta.

Tommy built a criminal empire in the title, killing many people without hesitation and doing the crimes necessary to get his way. He takes revenge, takes over his business, and becomes the leader of his Vercetti Crime Family gang.

Tommy cements himself as the ultimate crime kingpin with pride, making him one of the most ruthless protagonists of all time.

3) GTA Online protagonist (Grand Theft Auto Online)

At number 3, it is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto Online, a player-created character who knows no boundaries by default. It’s a bit tricky to put on this list as it’s the players’ choice to make the character ruthless, but there’s much to shed light on.

According to the Career Builder in-game, the protagonist was arrested for some crime and released from prison in 2022. This signifies that he is not as innocent as others think.

Though the player’s choice decides the in-game story, the protagonist can either be a top criminal, griefer, hacker, or toxic, if they want. There’s no limit to the cruelty that the character can achieve.

2) Niko Bellic (Grand Theft Auto 4)

Next on the list is the deadliest character in the franchise, Niko Bellic. He is the protagonist of GTA 4 and a supporting character in The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned.

The heights that this character can go to are insane. Niko fought the Yugoslav Wars, committed war crimes in the past, then started working as a hired gun in Liberty City.

In the game’s events, his goal was to find and kill two men, and he went to any height possible to take revenge. All these things make him one of the most ruthless protagonists in the series.

1) Trevor Philips (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Finally, at number 1 is none other than everybody’s favorite, Trevor Philips. He is one of the three main protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5, along with Michael De Santa and Franklin Clinton.

Though the other two have their ways of handling things, Trevor’s is always twisted and inhumane. He is a former career criminal and knows no boundaries or limits to hurting somebody.

The scene where he ruthlessly tortures somebody in the game in so many merciless ways cements his legacy as one of the cruelest protagonists in the series’ history.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

