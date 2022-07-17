5 funniest characters from the GTA series

Rockstar’s GTA series is quite famous for its open-world settings and a story that often consists of violent and serious characters.

Characters play an important role when it comes to the impact of a game’s story and the ones in GTA's franchise are no different. All of them have their own personalities and serve their purpose in games.

However, not every character has to be serious all the time. Sometimes, the humor is there, which is why players love some of them so much. With that being said, let’s look at five of the funniest characters in the entire GTA series that players should know about.

Top 5 funniest characters in GTA series - Name, personality, and more

5) Roman Bellic (Grand Theft Auto 4)

At number 5, it is the most loveable characters in GTA 4, Roman Bellic. Being the older cousin of the main protagonist Nico, he is like a second main character in the game.

The character is full of charm and personality that players love so much. Despite his habit of lying and hiding the truth in the game, players never find themselves hating him due to his cheerful nature and humor. He even cracks jokes and remains optimistic about his ambitions, which make him more likable.

4) Trevor Philips (Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto Online)

Next on the list is Trevor Phillips from GTA 5. He is one of the three main protagonists in the game and even appears as a main character in GTA Online.

The character is known for his crazy and madman approach to almost everything in the game. However, players also find the character effortlessly hilarious at times due to his innocent mindset. There’s one of the funniest scenes in the game where Trevor trips and falls down the fence and players love it.

3) Big Smoke (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

At number 3, it is the good old Big Smoke from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. He is one of the main characters as well as the secondary antagonist in the game.

Even though he betrays the protagonist CJ in the end, there’s no doubt the character has a lot of humor in his dialogues and the delivery of it. He always acts cool in the game and sometimes it comes out so funny that players love him a lot.

2) Lazlow Jones (Since Grand Theft Auto III)

Next on the list is none other than Jeffrey Crawford Jones, otherwise known as Lazlow. He is a legendary radio host with a media career of more than 30 years in the series and has been appearing since Grand Theft Auto 3.

The character is whiny, insecure, and sometimes pathetic in various instances in the series. He doesn’t care about his well-being and respect in face of his dreams. However, he is also very transparent about his thirst for money and fame, which often comes out humorous and unintentionally funny.

1) Kent Paul (Grand Theft Auto VC & Grand Theft Auto SA)

Finally, at number 1, it is the famous “Kent” Paul who has appeared in both GTA Vice City and San Andreas as the main character.

Usually, the character has a friendly personality which always steals the show due to his comedic nature every time he is on screen. He always makes his ambitions clear to players, which usually comes out very funny when listening to him. Players love him and wish to see him back again someday in the series.

Humorous characters in the series who are worth mentioning

GTA is full of fantastic characters. While the above five made our list, there are other characters who were in the running:

Frank Tenpenny

Niko Bellic

Catalina

Ken Rosenberg

Tommy Vercetti

Brucie Kibbutz

Love fist

Steve Scott

OG Loc

The Truth

Yusuf Amir

Bogdan

Agatha Baker

Agent 14

Pavel

Lamar Davis

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

To conclude, Rockstar has shown other game developers how to create engaging games with interesting characters. Players have always remembered memorable characters from the series and expect to see some of them back again in the upcoming main entry into the series, supposedly named Grand Theft Auto 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far