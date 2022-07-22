“Let us free roam the damn island”: Fans react to Criminal Enterprises adding Cayo Perico races to GTA Online

Rockstar released a new GTA Online trailer on July 21 that showcases the upcoming features, and fans are beyond excited. The game is going to receive the new Criminal Enterprises update on July 26.

Based on the trailer, it looks like players are going to get to race across the Cayo Perico island, and while the majority of players seem satisfied with what's on offer, a few individuals want more.

New GTA Online DLC might bring Cayo Perico race events

A screenshot of the trailer has been captured by the famous GTA insider, Tez2. In it, it appears that a racing event is going on the Cayo Perico island. This likely indicates that players will finally be able to race in the fan-favorite location.

Here is how GTA fans reacted to the prospect of getting to race on the island on Twitter:

Patrick @PTRCrispy @TezFunz2 They can probably do like 3 races considering how small it is @TezFunz2 They can probably do like 3 races considering how small it is

NorthernLaw @NorthernLawYT @TezFunz2 Some off-road/rally races by the looks of it. That looks fun! @TezFunz2 Some off-road/rally races by the looks of it. That looks fun!

Jahmeir D.🐴✭ @JDCowboys4Life @TezFunz2 I like where this is going. Seems they’re expanding upon the properties and businesses we have already, if done right this can make grinding more enjoyable @TezFunz2 I like where this is going. Seems they’re expanding upon the properties and businesses we have already, if done right this can make grinding more enjoyable

💜𝖄𝖊𝖘.,𝕹𝖔!🤍 @mryesyesnono @TezFunz2 This is probably gon be one of the best DLC's rockstar has released imo @TezFunz2 This is probably gon be one of the best DLC's rockstar has released imo

William Givens @williamgivens64 @TezFunz2 I wonder if they will let us make our own races on the island like the arena creator, that could be really cool. @TezFunz2 I wonder if they will let us make our own races on the island like the arena creator, that could be really cool.

ᴄᴏʟ @ColSafc86 @TezFunz2 Should be able to fly there and get boats across do you reckon? @TezFunz2 Should be able to fly there and get boats across do you reckon?

To this day, players are only able to enjoy the Cayo Perico island while performing The Cayo Perico Heist. Fortunately, that will change with the upcoming update if Rockstar does include new race events across the island.

Why is the Cayo Perico island in GTA Online so alluring?

Cayo Perico is a private island located in the Caribbean and only appears in GTA Online while playing The Cayo Perico Heist. It is considered to be one of the most secure private islands in the game.

Apart from being the center of El Rubio’s drug business, it also serves as a host of other activities such as marathon beach dance parties. The island has a lot of points of interest, with several historical artifacts and interesting objects scattered throughout the place. While animals cannot be seen in the wild, players can listen to wildlife, including birds, frogs, and snakes.

It’s like a paradise to roam around while performing the heist, and players have been requesting Rockstar to allow them to roam freely ever since its introduction. Participating in racing events on the island will surely be a treat for many players around the globe.

New features coming to GTA Online

Rockstar is bringing a lot of new content with the upcoming The Criminal Enterprises update. Entrepreneurs in the game will be treated with many new missions, quests, and benefits that will keep them busy for a long time. Each type of business will be expanded, helping players in their daily hustle.

Players will also be able to take on IAA Contract Missions and be undercover agents in the new Operation Paper Trail. They will be working with Agent ULP and three other players if they choose to. The objective will be to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, known as the Duggans.

The update will also bring in a number of new vehicles this summer, with two new Imani Tech-eligible and new Tuners vehicles confirmed. As promised earlier, Rockstar is implementing a major overhaul to its core gameplay, and players will be able to earn increased payouts for anything they do in the game. Fan-requested nerfs on the Oppressor Mk II will also be implemented.

The new update will be available on July 26 for all available platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

