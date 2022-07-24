Top 5 expected cars in GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online is going to get one of the biggest updates in the history of the series, bringing with it numerous new features, gameplay changes, and vehicles. Just like every other major DLC before it, The Criminal Enterprises update is going to bring a new set of wheels for players to try and collect.

In their latest Newswire, Rockstar stated:

“There will be plenty of new ways to cut a route between points A and B in The Criminal Enterprises, with new vehicles arriving throughout the summer and beyond.”

Although not much information is provided on what kind of car players are going to get, here are some that could be introduced in the upcoming update.

Some iconic cars that could be headed to GTA Online via the latest update

5) Chevrolet Camaro (Declasse)

At number five, it is none other than the addition of the Chevrolet Camaro. After a long wait, GTA Online players could be getting a brand new Camaro-style car with the update.

If players watch the trailer at the 48-second mark, they can spot two Chevrolet Camaros in red and blue colors, respectively. The vehicles seem to be based on the sixth-generation Camaro SS, with the Declasse badge on the grille. Car enthusiasts would love to have this vehicle in their in-game collection.

4) Lamborghini Countach 2022 (Pegassi)

Next on the list is the new Lamborghini Countach 2022. It’s been a while since GTA Online players got any new Pegassi supercar in the game.

If players look at the top-right corner of the update’s cover art, they can spot a brand new car that seems to be based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. By zooming into the picture a bit, they can also notice its name written on the front grill, the first word of which says "Torero," followed by another word.

3) Audi e-tron GT (Obey)

At number three, it seems players might get a brand new Audi e-tron in GTA Online. Like its real-life counterpart, it is supposed to run on an electric engine. Of late, Rockstar seems to be increasing the number of battery-powered cars available in the game, so this addition would make sense.

Both the screenshot on the latest Newswire and the update’s trailer offer a glimpse of a vehicle that looks to be inspired by the recently launched Audi e-tron GT. It’s also possible that players might be able to convert it into the HSW variant, as hinted by Newswire.

2) Dodge Monaco (Bravado)

Next on the list is the addition of a classic Dodge muscle car in GTA Online. The game previously received the Arbiter GT with Expanded and Enhanced, and it seems Rockstar isn’t done with muscle cars.

If players look closely at the picture in Rockstar’s latest Newswire, they can spot a new vehicle that looks to be based on a real-life 1977 Plymouth Fury and 1977 Dodge Monaco. It’s an interesting choice for a muscle car, and players might be able to upgrade it with Imani-Tech, as evident by the reinforced armor plates on its sides.

1) Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Benefactor)

Finally, at number one, Mercedes-Benz fans could be in for a treat as GTA Online seems to be getting a new set of luxury wheels based on the real-life marquee brand soon.

Players can spot a brand new vehicle on the update’s cover art, which seems to be inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. It could be Rockstar’s way of paying tribute to the legendary Sir Stirling Moss. A glimpse of this magnificent car can be seen during the last 30 seconds of the trailer.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

Aside from the aforementioned vehicles, the game is also going to get new Tuners vehicles, as stated in the Newswire. Players can also expect the long-awaited Audi R8-based car to be included.

Rockstar has also promised to stay dedicated to adding new content to GTA Online regularly. The Criminal Enterprises DLC will be released on July 26 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far