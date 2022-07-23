5 additions car fans should look out for in GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's latest trailer is finally here, showcasing the next major update that is set to bring new features for players all around the globe.

Many have awaited this update for a long time, especially car enthusiasts who love to collect different vehicles and gallivant around Los Santos.

Last summer, fans got the famous Los Santos Car Meet update which reignited the game's car culture and introduced multiple new additions. Although "The Criminal Enterprises" serves as the year's update, car enthusiasts will be delighted with the accompanying modifications.

Top five additions coming for car enthusiasts in GTA Online

5) New Pegassi Supercar

At number 5, it looks like we'll get a new Pegassi super in GTA Online. If players see the top right corner of the update’s cover art, they will notice a car that seems heavily inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Countach 2022.

If they zoom into the picture, they can also see the car’s name on its front grille, the first word of which says Torero. This is huge for all Pegassi fans as it has been a while since they received a new supercar.

4) New Benefactor sports car

Next on the list is the possible arrival of a new car from the Mercedes-Benz-inspired Benefactor. If players focus on the bottom left of the update’s cover, they will notice a new silver car inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss.

The car looks gorgeous and would be a great addition to the already impressive catalog of vehicles in the game.

3) New Tech vehicles

At number three, it is the inclusion of two new Imani Tech-eligible vehicles in the open world of GTA Online. With the upcoming The Criminal Enterprises update, players can pick up two cars that can receive tech upgrades from both F.Clinton and Partner’s expert hacker.

Players can add a missile lock-on jammer to these vehicles, along with remote control access and more.

2) New Muscle car

Next on the list is a new muscle car in GTA Online. According to a picture on Rockstar’s latest Newswire, it seems like players will be treated with old-school muscle, inspired by the 1978 Plymouth Fury and 1977 Dodge Monaco.

This definitely seems like an interesting choice, with the car looking solid in green color. It also looks heavily customized, which further accentuates its visual presentation. If players love to roam around Los Santos in muscle cars, they should definitely look forward to this one.

1) New Tuners vehicles and more

An image showing a glimpse of a possible new car in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Number one will see the addition of new Tuners vehicles in GTA Online. Rockstar must have acknowledged the players' reactions to the last year’s LS Car Meet update.

On Newswire, it was stated that players will get their hands on the new Tuners vehicles this summer. Along with that, they can also upgrade to more cars at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

For the newer generation of consoles, Hao will upgrade an existing classic to the HSW version. A brand new ride is also coming exclusively for those with the Expanded and Enhanced version of the game.

Looking at the update trailer, it looks like players will also get some sort of racing event on the beautiful Cayo Perico island. Suffice to say, they have been waiting to revisit the iconic island with these new additions.

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online will be released on July 26 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

