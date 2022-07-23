How to play GTA 5 on mobile with Steam Link app

GTA 5 was never released for mobile, but there is a way to play it on pocket devices.

One of the fascinating things about the game is the plethora of platforms that it can be played on. The PC version of the game allows players to roam Los Santos in 4k at a framerate of 60 FPS or more. It is available on Steam, which allows players to play the entire game on their mobile devices via its Steam Link app.

This article explains how to play GTA 5 via the Steam Link app without any hassle.

A brief guide for downloading the correct PC version of GTA 5

Before jumping into the Steam Link app, players first need to purchase the correct version of the game. They should note that the Steam version of the game is required to use the Steam Link feature. If it is bought from any other store, the ability to play on a mobile device via the Steam Link app won’t work.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to purchasing the PC version of the game on Steam:

Go to Steam store/website On the top right side of the screen, type GTA 5 in the search bar Click on “Grand Theft Auto V” Select any version of the game Click on “Purchase for myself” Sign In, if haven’t already Enter/select the payment info Review the details and complete the transaction

Once purchased, players can begin downloading the game. They are advised to check the minimum and recommended system requirements (mentioned below) before purchasing the game:

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @2.40Ghz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Storage: 72 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Storage: 72 GB of available space

How can players play GTA 5 on mobile? A step-by-step guide

The Steam Link app allows gamers to stream games wirelessly on their mobile devices. To run the app, a stable internet connection and a capable smartphone are required. Here’s everything players need to follow to play the game on their smartphones via the Steam Link app:

Download and install the Steam Link app from the Google Play/Apple App Store Pair the smartphone app with the PC Steam Once paired, tap on “Start Playing” Wait a moment for the screen to switch to Big Picture and reflect the PC screen on it Select “Grand Theft Auto V” from their Steam library and tap on Play

If the steps are followed correctly, GTA 5 should boot up on the smartphone and players will be able to play the entire game in the palm of their hands. With the success of GTA 5 on Steam, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games can enable this feature with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title as well by releasing it on Steam too.

