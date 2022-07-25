GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update: Everything new for next-gen consoles

GTA Online will get a big update, The Criminal Enterprises, adding new content and features that fans have been waiting for.

Rockstar Games surprised many fans with a trailer for the update, which showed glimpses of all the new content for players this summer. Apart from all the new features and gameplay changes, the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA Online will have some exclusive features that stand out on its own.

Exclusive content for GTA Online: Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar is doing a great job by making the Expanded and Enhanced edition of GTA Online as unique as possible. The game can run up to 4k resolution and 60 FPS, with improved draw distance and texture quality, making the graphics look jaw-dropping.

The inclusion of Hao’s Special Works (HSW) and the ability to further upgrade selective cars into HSW variants is a nice touch.

The title also has some exclusive vehicles that add to the already-impressive vehicle catalog. Users can participate in a new class of Races, called the HSW Race Series, with their HSW upgraded cars or compete in Hao’s Special Works Time Trials.

However, those on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will rejoice as the new update brings more exclusive content.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

With the Criminal Enterprises update, gamers can HSW-upgrade an already existing classic car in the game. They will also get a new set of wheels coming later this summer, which will be exclusive to these consoles.

Players will also be able to customize many OG vehicles in the title, as Benny’s Original Motor Works is going to expand its capabilities.

Rockstar hasn’t elaborated on the exact details of the new exclusive content, but users can expect to get more information on that soon.

What other features are gamers getting with new GTA Online update?

As promised by Rockstar, lots of new content and significant gameplay changes are heading towards GTA Online. Players will be able to play as sworn-in IAA agents in the new IAA Contact Missions and investigate the sudden increase in gas prices.

Their suspicions are in the Duggan petrochemical family as it seems they’re turning the whole system in their favor. Up to 4 users can commence an investigation and help the IAA together.

Apart from that, every hustler or entrepreneur in-game will get a new set of missions and content. Whether gamers play as Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, or Nightclub Owners, they will get a chance to earn big.

Here’s everything new for them:

Executives – One new side mission, two new Special Cargo missions, and new staff manager Lupe.

One new side mission, two new Special Cargo missions, and new staff manager Lupe. Bikers – Two new Clubhouse Contracts, new Bar Resupply missions, and the ability to customize clients’ bikes to sell them.

Two new Clubhouse Contracts, new Bar Resupply missions, and the ability to customize clients’ bikes to sell them. Gunrunners – Two new Resupply Missions, a new daily delivery mission, and the ability to increase research from a call.

Two new Resupply Missions, a new daily delivery mission, and the ability to increase research from a call. Nightclub Owners – Two new Club Management missions, the ability to launch Club Management missions via a call, and maintain the decorum in the clubs by ejecting troublemakers and escorting VIPs to safer off-site.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



rsg.ms/052834a The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & morersg.ms/052834a https://t.co/23b9RNvSkn

Fans will also get several new vehicles this summer, including two new Imani Tech-eligible cars and new Tuner vehicles. Everybody will earn more GTA$ as Rockstar increases payouts throughout the title.

The Criminal Enterprises update for Grand Theft Auto Online will launch on July 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far