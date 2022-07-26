GTA Online summer update DLC officially launched on PS4 and PS5, size revealed to be 5.7GB

GTA Online’s biggest update to date, called The Criminal Enterprises, is finally available to gamers around the globe.

The update is set to add new missions, new vehicles, and overhaul the payout system for every major platform available. This includes the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Even though Xbox users got the 12 GB update first, PlayStation users should rejoice as this update does not take up as much space compared to the other.

Update Size for GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprise update for PS4, and PS5 revealed

Ben @videotech_
Update is out now on PS5, 5GB

According to one of the most famous GTA insiders, Ben, the update size for the PS5 version is around 5.7 GB. It is huge considering that the PS5 always has compressed updates. Similarly, the update size for the PS4 is around 2.88 GB, which is again huge for the system.

The update should be downloaded automatically once players boot up their PlayStations. However, in case the update does not start, they need to manually check and download it:

Turn on PS4/PS5

Scroll to GTA Online (if needed)

Press the “Options” button on the controller

Select “Check for Update” or a similar option

This enables the game to automatically check for updates.

The insider also shared a glimpse of some of the new things available starting today. In the first tweet, it looks like the promised car Dealership is not going to be available on day one.

Ben @videotech_
The new Dealership is reopening soon, not there right away

In another tweet, an improvement can be seen on the vehicles’ websites:

Ben @videotech_
The web filters for the vehicle websites are a massive improvement

Next, Agent ULP, who heralds the start of Operation Paper Trail, is introduced:

Ben @videotech_
Here's the phone call with Agent ULP

In the following tweet, AirPods can be seen in the game for the first time:

Ben @videotech_
Airpods in GTA Online

Another tweet showed off the ability to remove minor objects in Rockstar Creator:

Ben @videotech_
You can now remove minor objects in the game world in the Rockstar Creator

Finally, he shared the first mission cutscene:

Ben @videotech_
Here's the first mission cutscence

Another famous insider, Tez2, has shared the induction of six new vehicles to the game.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Here is a list of the cars added along with their prices:

Conada ($2,450,000 - $1,837,500)

Greenwood ($1,465,000 - $1,098,750)

Corsita ($1,795,000)

Torero XO ($2,890,000)

LM87 ($2,915,000)

Omnis E-GT ($1,795,000)

Total ($13,310,000 - $12,331,250)

What else has been added to GTA Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online has received a new Operation Paper Trail where players need to help the International Affairs Agency (IAA) and investigate the Duggans who are suspected to be behind the sudden hike in gas prices.

The update also adds a variety of new missions for the different types of businesses available in the game, including the following:

Bikers

Executives

Gunrunners

Nightclub Owners

Everyone will be able to earn more GTA$ and RP as Rockstar has increased the payouts throughout the game. A nerf on the Oppressor Mk2 has also been implemented to balance the gameplay.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



The Criminal Enterprises features a number of improvements:

•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more

rsg.ms/052834a

Rockstar is dedicated to adding new content throughout the summer and beyond, as they thanked the community for their support.

