GTA Online summer update release time and server start time today for all platforms

Rockstar’s biggest update for GTA Online, called The Criminal Enterprises, is set to change the whole game upside down.

The summer DLC 2022 not only adds new content to the game but also implements the biggest gameplay changes to date. Players will be able to experience the open world of GTA Online in a whole new manner, starting July 26, when the update officially releases on the following platforms:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PC

This article will take a look at the release time and server start time for the update across the globe.

Release time and server start time for The Criminal Enterprises

Times are subject to change and it may release earlier. Tune in an hour in advance, as always I'll be on the clock.

Like every other major DLC of GTA Online, the upcoming Criminal Enterprises update will roll out globally on the same day. Sometimes it is a bit tricky to know the exact release time for these updates in advance. However, it looks like someone has predicted the exact release time by studying past updates.

One of Rockstar’s biggest insiders, Ben, recently shared a timezone map for the update rollout, which showcases the different release timings.

A timezone map for the Criminal Enterprises update rollout (Image via Ben)

Here is a list of all the release times and server start times according to the timezones:

Seattle, US – 03:00 AM

Los Santos, US – 03:00 AM

Alberta, CA – 04:00 AM

São Paulo – 07:00 AM

Madrid, ES – 11:00 AM

Berlin, DE – 12:00 PM

Paris, France – 12:00 PM

London UK – 11:00 AM

Moscow, RU – 01:00 PM

Nagpur, IN – 03:00 PM

Perth, AU – 06:00 PM

Riyadh, SA – 01:00 PM

Beijing, CN – 06:00 PM

Tokyo, JP – 07:00 PM

Seoul, SK – 07:00 PM

Sydney, AU – 08:00 PM

Christchurch, NZ – 10:00 PM

The release time and server start time should be the same. Ben also informed players to keep an eye on the update, as sometimes is gets released an hour early. Timings are always subject to change.

However, it is nice to see an estimate as players can prepare themselves before the update finally hits.

Note: Though they are from a verified source, the release times have not been confirmed by Rockstar Games. Thus, players should take the information with a pinch of salt.

What can players expect from the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update?

GTA Online has always been a beloved multiplayer experience, especially as Rockstar keeps adding new content. Over the past few years, players have witnessed major DLCs for the game, including the iconic Doomsday Heist update and the most recent Los Santos Car Meet update.

The trailer for the update beautifully showcased what players can expect this summer. Rockstar has evidently taken some inspiration from real life as the world of GTA Online is going to be chaotic. With temperatures rising and gas prices soaring, big business tycoons are making more profit than ever before.

Players will need to help the International Affairs Agency (IAA) in the new Operation Paper Trail and investigate the Duggans, who are suspected to be behind all this.

Every entrepreneur in the game will be able to earn more profits as the update will increase payouts throughout the game. Whether players hustle like Bikers or run Nightclubs, everybody will be able to take advantage of the situation.

•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



Players will also get a new set of missions, new vehicles, new customization options, and more. The update will bring a new set of wheels to the game, including new Tuner vehicles. Finally, Rockstar will nerf the overpowered Oppressor Mk2.

The game is set to receive a lot of content as Rockstar is committed to bringing new experiences with regular updates.

