When is the GTA Online summer update coming out for PS5?

Rockstar has surprised GTA Online fans all over the world by releasing a trailer for the upcoming summer update, titled The Criminal Enterprises.

It is one of the biggest updates in the game's history, as it brings the following to the table:

New missions

Vehicles

Major gameplay changes

Fan-requested nerfs

The update will be released on July 26 for all major platforms, including the PS5. With the Expanded and Enhanced edition on PS5, players will get some exclusive content as well.

Everything to know about GTA Online’s summer DLC for PS5

GTA Online: Expanded and Enhanced Edition is an updated version of the game available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. To make this version stand out, Rockstar has introduced some exclusive features, including the following:

Hao’s Special Works (HSW)

New vehicles

HSW Special Races

Time Trials

Rockstar has promised to continue supporting the game and will build on its roster of exclusive items.

•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



Players will be able to HSW upgrade an already existing classic in the game, the name of which has not yet been revealed. They are also going to get a brand new ride this summer, exclusive to the newer generation of consoles. The update will also expand Benny’s Original Motor Works. Thus, players will be able to customize more vehicles than ever before.

Players can expect Rockstar to provide some concrete details soon, as the update is just hours away.

What other features can PS5 players expect from GTA Online’s update?

With temperatures rising rapidly and gas prices at an all-time high, it seems like somebody is rigging the system in their favor. Players have to uncover the truth as business tycoons make immense profits in the city's chaos.

Players will go undercover and work with Agent ULP from IAA by completing the new Operation Paper Trail. The accused is none other than the rich Duggan petrochemical family whom players need to investigate.

The update also adds new missions and features to the already existing businesses. Here is a brief about everything new added for entrepreneurs:

Gunrunners – New daily side mission, two new Resupply Missions, and the ability to increase research by calling Agent 14.

New daily side mission, two new Resupply Missions, and the ability to increase research by calling Agent 14. Bikers – Two new Clubhouse Contracts, a Bar Resupply mission, and the ability to modify client’s bikes to sell them

Two new Clubhouse Contracts, a Bar Resupply mission, and the ability to modify client’s bikes to sell them Executives – New staff member, two new Special Cargo Source Missions, and a new side mission

New staff member, two new Special Cargo Source Missions, and a new side mission Nightclub Owners – New Club missions, the ability to launch Club missions via call, and maintain the decorum in the club by escorting VIPs to safe locations as well as ejecting troublemakers.

GTA+ bonuses coming with the update for PS5

Alongside the new update, a new GTA+ event for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users will kick off on the same day. Players will be able to roam around Los Santos in a brand new Lampadati Corsita sports car for absolutely free of cost.

Players will also be rewarded with free organizational abilities such as Bribe Authorities and upgrades for their Executive offices. Just like every GTA+ event, they will get free clothing and accessories such as the following:

Gold Beat Off Earphones

Apricot Perseus Cap

Apricot Perseus Track Pants

Members will also get 50% extra GTA$ and RP on the completion of Operation Paper Trail.

The Criminal Enterprises is by far the game's most ambitious update. With the inclusion of new vehicles, races, and much more to look forward to, players will surely be delighted when the update launches in less than 24 hours from now.

