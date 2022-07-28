5 best GTA Online businesses to make money fast after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's The Criminal Update is finally here and players cannot get enough of the new content.

The update has introduced new features, missions, vehicles, nerfs, and major gameplay changes that fans were waiting for. The payout system has seen a major overhaul, as it now rewards players with increased GTA$ throughout the game. The new missions, alongside the increased payouts, make some businesses in GTA Online worth having.

With that being said, this article will take a look at the five businesses that players can use to make money faster in the game.

Top 5 GTA Online businesses to make quick money (2022)

5) MC Clubs

Players who run a Motorcycle Club in GTA Online are in for a treat. Those who own a Clubhouse with a Custom Bike Shop can now modify clients’ vehicles and sell them for GTA$ and RP.

The update also introduces two new Clubhouse Contract missions. A new Bar Resupply mission has also been added. MC Members can now earn additional payouts for partaking in Sell Missions.

4) Nightclubs

The Nightclubs business venture was introduced in the game with the After Hours update. Players running the business have been delighted after the new update as it has added new content to the enterprise, increasing payouts.

The Club Management missions can be launched directly by calling Tony on the phone. The update has also added two brand new Club Management missions, allowing players to promote the business in new ways. The ability to eject troublemakers from the club and escort VIPs to safe locations also allows players to earn a quick buck.

3) Special Cargo Trading

Executives now have more ways to make profits from the Special Cargo trading business in GTA Online.

The game now has a new staff member in the Executive Office, called Lupe, who can help players get additional Special Cargo. A new side mission has also been added where players need to deliver Special Cargo to a specific location. Lastly, two new Source Missions have been added.

2) Agencies

The Agency was introduced in GTA Online with the Contract DLC. Players who want to help Franklin and Dr. Dre increase their reputation are still being rewarded handsomely.

Players can earn an average of $80,000 for every client or VIP Contact Mission. Apart from that, every final mission awards players with up to $1,000,000 GTA$. This is so far the best way to earn quick money in the game as Rockstar has not yet nerfed its payout, unlike the Cayo Perico Solo Heist.

1) Gunrunning Business

The new update has amended the Gunrunning business and boosted the earning capacity of players.

The Gunrunning business has new daily missions where players need to deliver arms to designated Ammu-Nations. Two new Resupply Missions have been added, which will also help players earn money.

Players can now directly call Agent 14 from the road and get a new source to increase their research progress. All of this makes the Gunrunning business one of the quickest payout enterprises in the game.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Rockstar has thanked the community for their continuous support and love for the game even after all these years. They have shown their appreciation with the updates.

No matter how players choose to grind in the game, the new update has something for everyone. The game is expected to release more content over the summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far