5 unreleased cars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update that are worth the wait

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises has finally been released and has introduced some of the biggest changes in the history of the game.

Car enthusiasts had been waiting for this update for a long time as they anticipated new vehicles to be added to it and rightly so. The update was fruitful as it has added six brand new vehicles already on its first day and fans are loving it.

However, that’s not all players are going to get, as Broughy1322 has shared the new cars expected to be added this summer. With that being said, let’s look at five unreleased vehicles to be added to GTA Online that are worth the wait.

Top 5 unreleased cars expected to be added in GTA Online, ranked

5) Vigero ZX

At number five, it is Declasse Vigero ZX, a 2-door muscle car that will be added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

The vehicle appears to be heavily inspired by the sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro, with some elements taken from the 2017 Camaro ZL1 for its front design. The grill design and headlights seem to be based on the 2019 Camaro SS.

The car is expected to be priced at $1,947,000 and players will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Draugur

Next on the list is the addition of Declasse Draugur, a 4-seater off-road vehicle that will be added to GTA Online.

It appears to be based on the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept shown at the SEMA Show last year. Like its real-world counterpart, the body is expected to be based on a modified Silverado chassis. It's designed to dominate both off-road and on-road pathways with the inclusion of a powerful engine.

Players will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,870,000 - $1,402,500.

3) SM722

The Benefactor SM722 comes in at number 3. It is a 2-door luxury sports car that will soon be added to the game as part of the latest update.

It’s a treat for Mercedes-Benz lovers as the car’s design is taken from the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. It has the same overall design, a large center bonnet badge, and an open-top speedster cockpit. It looks like a tribute by Rockstar Games to the legend himself, Sir Stirling Moss.

Its leaked price is around $2,115,000 and players will be able to purchase it from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Ruiner ZZ-8

Next on the list is none other than Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8, a 2-door muscle car.

This vechile is supposedly the first muscle car that will be added to GTA Online via the dripfeed format, the design of which looks to be heavily inspired by the fourth generation Pontiac Firebird.

Its front design is based on i1998-2002 models of the car, while the rear side is directly taken from the Duraflex ZR Edition Camaro Body Kit. After its release, players will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,320,000.

1) Kanjo SJ

Finally, at number 1, it is the famous Dinka Kanjo SJ, a 2-door compact coupe that will soon make its way to GTA Online.

Its design seems to be inspired by the classic fifth generation Honda Civic coupe, with some of its elements taken from the sixth generation Honda Civic Si. Players who love Nostalgia are in for a treat with this car as it represents the look and feel of the early 2000s.

Players will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

Other cars are expected to be added to the game soon:

10F ($1,675,000)

Postlude ($1,310,000)

Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

Brioso 300 Widebody ($585,000)

Weevil Custom ($980,000)

Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000)

10F Widebody ($575,000)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

It looks like Rockstar is back on track and The Criminal Enterprises seems to be one of the most ambitious updates of the game so far. With so many vehicles added already and so many more to come this summer, car enthusiasts can rejoice and keep adding new variants to their collection.

