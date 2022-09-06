New GTA 5 credits page sparks GTA 6 reveal rumors

Fans have been anxiously waiting for GTA 6, and it looks like Rockstar is finally moving on to the next game.

After all this time, the developers have recently updated GTA 5’s “Thank you” page, as per a Twitter post by a famous insider, Tez2. The page appreciates and gives credit to everyone who has contributed to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online since their release in 2013.

Rockstar has given credit to everybody involved in their team for contributing to GTA 5

The “Thank you” page contains a special message from Rockstar Games, addressing everybody involved with two of the current games. The message reads as:

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years. We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 through to the present day."

Scrolling down on the page reveals a long list of “Credits” to different Game Testers, Programmers, Designers, Analysts, and more.

It’s a great piece of news as it seems that the developers are finally moving on to the next major title in the series, supposedly named Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans are anticipating an announcement for the upcoming game soon, as they have shared their reactions to the post:

It’s good to see Rockstar giving credit to everyone involved in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. The timing of this “Thank you” page has been quite interesting recently. The insider shared some important information related to the series in general.

According to Tez2’s post on GTAForums, Grand Theft Auto Online will soon get flying UFOs in its open world this coming October. He mentioned:

“16 days before Halloween, Rockstar will start featuring UFOs within GTA Online. On October 23rd, the stealth UFO will appear instead of the regular UFO model.”

The source suggested that the UFO event in the game will lead to an upcoming game reveal this Halloween week. He added that players would witness a unique “stealth UFO” on October 23, which might hint at the upcoming game. He also explained how the reveal is going to happen by adding:

“…the hint may arrive within the tweet Rockstar will prepare to talk about the UFOs happening on GTA Online. We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar, except the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days or something like that. Thus, hinting at GTA 6‘s announcement.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 https://t.co/v36pNZIhQZ

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the game next month. Fans are advised to take all rumors and leaks with a grain of salt till the time Rockstar confirms it themselves.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen