5 most visually appealing cars in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has been a treat for car enthusiasts around the globe, and the momentum does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

The game has received 11 brand new vehicles since the update’s release last July, and many more are scheduled to come this month. Each car is visually appealing in its own right, with some of them standing out from the rest. The visual appeal of the car includes the shapes, colors, design, and overall look of it. That being said, this article will take a look at the five most visually appealing new cars in GTA Online in 2022.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Top five visually appealing cars added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update

5) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is a 2-door sports coupe featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance takes inspiration from different real-life cars:

Maserati MC20

Lotus Evija

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari F8

Hennessey Venom F5

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

Its curved front and overall sporty looks attract the eyes of every car enthusiast. With the right set of modifications, the car looks like a stunning hypercar available in the game. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

4) Benefactor LM87

The Benefactor LM87 is a new Group-C Prototype endurance car featured in GTA Online. Its racing design is inspired by the following real-life machines:

Sauber Mercedes C9

Mercedes-Benz C11

The vehicle shares some similarities to the S80RR and RE-7B. Its sloppy front profile, low-to-ground approach, and wide body complement the vehicle’s looks and give it an immense sense of race to look at. The Benefactor LM87 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport website for $2,915,000.

3) Benefactor SM722

The Benefactor SM722 is an amazing-looking 2-door open-top grand tourer that has made its presence felt in GTA Online. Its visual appearance has taken inspiration from multiple real-life cars:

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199)

2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (C199/R199)

2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series (C197)

2013-2019 Jaguar F-Type (X152)

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Pininfarina Battista

2008-2011 BMW 3 Series Coupe and Convertible (E92/E93)

The car is stunning to look at, especially due to its beautiful open-top design that makes it one of the best-looking vehicles in the game. It is available to be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $2,115,000.

2) Declasse Draugur

The Declasse Draugur is a brand new 4-door off-roader capable of leaving competitors in the dust in GTA Online. Its elegant, angular and open design seems to be inspired by the following real-life off-roader:

Chevrolet Off-Road Concept

The vehicle is a beast of off-road terrain and eye candy for outdoorsy players. It has an overall modern look and feel to it, one that is not often seen in most of the other off-roaders available in the game. Players can open the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website and purchase the Draugur for $1,870,000 - $1,402,500.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The beloved Declasse Vigero ZX is a newly released 2-door muscle car just added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Its elegant design seems to be inspired by several real-life Camaros, including:

2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

2019 Camaro SS

2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Although the car is visually appealing to Camaro fans by default, the robust customization options do not disappoint car enthusiasts in general. Players can make a stunning set of wheels with the right set of upgrades. The car is available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 https://t.co/v36pNZIhQZ

Rockstar has done a great job by introducing so many attractive vehicles with The Criminal Enterprises update, allowing car enthusiasts to compliment their collection with their presence. Fans can hold their breath as more cars are bound to come to the game this September as part of the update's drip feed. With so many vehicular discounts every week, it is the best time to start collecting them all.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

