Vigero ZX finally released in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, adding tons of new content and a brand-new vehicle to the game. The Criminal Enterprises update has so far added 11 brand-new vehicles to the game’s already impressive catalog.

This week marks the debut of the long-awaited Vigero ZX, a two-door muscle car manufactured by none other than the beloved Declasse. Read on to learn everything about the new Vigero ZX in GTA Online.

Everything to know about Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more details

Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this week as GTA Online has just received a new addition to its vehicles’ catalog. Starting this week, players will be able to buy the brand-new Declasse Vigero ZX muscle car. Its appearance seems to be inspired by a couple of real-life cars, mainly three Chevrolet muscle cars:

2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – Overall design

2018 Chevrolet ZL1 1LE – Wheels

2019 Camaro SS – Headlights

According to popular YouTuber ItzFrolickz, the car is quite fast for something that belongs to the Muscle class. Camaro fans will be delighted to see how true the car looks to its real-life counterpart. According to the game files, the car has a top speed of 98.15 mph (157.95 km/h) without any performance upgrades.

It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000. However, that’s not all. GTA+ members can get the vehicle absolutely free of charge and can even upgrade it to the HSW variant for no additional cost.

Once purchased, players can request its delivery from the Mechanic or store it in any of their Garages/Properties in the game. Players can customize the car according to their preferences at Los Santos Customs or Auto Shops.

Here’s a list of major customization options available for the Vigero ZX:

Engine

None - $10000

EMS Upgrade, Level 4 - $8000

EMS Upgrade, Level 3 - $6000

EMS Upgrade, Level 2 - $4000

EMS Upgrade, Level 1 - $2000

Interior, Column Shifter Levers

HSW Stage IIII Turbo - $800

HSW Stage II Turbo - $600

HSW Stage I Turbo - $400

Turbo Tuning - $200

Chasis

Black Sunstrip - $600

Primary Sunstrip - $200

Secondary Sunstrip - $400

Plate, License

Extras - $200

Blue on White 2 - $200

Blue on White 3 - $200

Yellow on Black - $200

Yellow on Blue - $200

Roof

Carbon Roof - $400

Secondary Roof - $200

HSW Forged Carbon Roof - $600

Rear Bumpers

Carbon Street Bumper - $400

Trim Street Bumper - $200

Trim Fin Splitter - $800

Secondary Street Bumper - $600

Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200

Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000

Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600

Trim Racer Splitter - $1400

Arc Trim Racer Splitter - $2000

Secondary Racer Splitter - $1800

Arc Sec. Racer Splitter - $2400

Arc Carbon Racer Splitter - $2200

Super Carbon Splitter – 2800

Super Trim Splitter - $2600

Front Bumpers

Carbon Street Bumper - $400

Trim Street Bumper - $200

Trim Fin Splitter - $800

Secondary Street Bumper - $600

Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200

Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000

Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600

Trim Racer Splitter - $1400

Secondary Races Splitter - $1800

Rockstar has done a great job keeping the momentum of The Criminal Enterprises update going by adding new vehicles to GTA Online weekly. Car enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as the Vigero ZX is not the only new vehicle they can expect this month.

