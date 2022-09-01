Vigero ZX finally released in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, adding tons of new content and a brand-new vehicle to the game. The Criminal Enterprises update has so far added 11 brand-new vehicles to the game’s already impressive catalog.
This week marks the debut of the long-awaited Vigero ZX, a two-door muscle car manufactured by none other than the beloved Declasse. Read on to learn everything about the new Vigero ZX in GTA Online.
Everything to know about Declasse Vigero ZX in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more details
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this week as GTA Online has just received a new addition to its vehicles’ catalog. Starting this week, players will be able to buy the brand-new Declasse Vigero ZX muscle car. Its appearance seems to be inspired by a couple of real-life cars, mainly three Chevrolet muscle cars:
- 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – Overall design
- 2018 Chevrolet ZL1 1LE – Wheels
- 2019 Camaro SS – Headlights
According to popular YouTuber ItzFrolickz, the car is quite fast for something that belongs to the Muscle class. Camaro fans will be delighted to see how true the car looks to its real-life counterpart. According to the game files, the car has a top speed of 98.15 mph (157.95 km/h) without any performance upgrades.
It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000. However, that’s not all. GTA+ members can get the vehicle absolutely free of charge and can even upgrade it to the HSW variant for no additional cost.
Once purchased, players can request its delivery from the Mechanic or store it in any of their Garages/Properties in the game. Players can customize the car according to their preferences at Los Santos Customs or Auto Shops.
Here’s a list of major customization options available for the Vigero ZX:
Engine
- None - $10000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 4 - $8000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 3 - $6000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 2 - $4000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 1 - $2000
Interior, Column Shifter Levers
- HSW Stage IIII Turbo - $800
- HSW Stage II Turbo - $600
- HSW Stage I Turbo - $400
- Turbo Tuning - $200
Chasis
- Black Sunstrip - $600
- Primary Sunstrip - $200
- Secondary Sunstrip - $400
Plate, License
- Extras - $200
- Blue on White 2 - $200
- Blue on White 3 - $200
- Yellow on Black - $200
- Yellow on Blue - $200
Roof
- Carbon Roof - $400
- Secondary Roof - $200
- HSW Forged Carbon Roof - $600
Rear Bumpers
- Carbon Street Bumper - $400
- Trim Street Bumper - $200
- Trim Fin Splitter - $800
- Secondary Street Bumper - $600
- Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200
- Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000
- Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600
- Trim Racer Splitter - $1400
- Arc Trim Racer Splitter - $2000
- Secondary Racer Splitter - $1800
- Arc Sec. Racer Splitter - $2400
- Arc Carbon Racer Splitter - $2200
- Super Carbon Splitter – 2800
- Super Trim Splitter - $2600
Front Bumpers
- Carbon Street Bumper - $400
- Trim Street Bumper - $200
- Trim Fin Splitter - $800
- Secondary Street Bumper - $600
- Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200
- Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000
- Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600
- Trim Racer Splitter - $1400
- Secondary Races Splitter - $1800
Rockstar has done a great job keeping the momentum of The Criminal Enterprises update going by adding new vehicles to GTA Online weekly. Car enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as the Vigero ZX is not the only new vehicle they can expect this month.
